GUEST COLUMN: Lead or get out of the way

Years ago, Cedar Falls made the decision to limit the role of CFHRC in its authority to investigate cases of alleged discrimination, and to instead heavily rely on the state to handle those cases. With only minor dissent, it was widely accepted among the commission members to focus on education, advocacy and outreach instead. There are, and have been, opportunities for the CFHRC to address cases of racism and other forms of discrimination within Cedar Falls. In fact, a few years ago there was a Cedar Falls School District claim of racism, much as has happened recently. Serving as mayor and taking these matters seriously, I requested the CFHRC meet with various leaders in the district. Those dialogues and findings concluded the charges were unfounded at the time. A perfect effort by passionate folks at CFHRC doing what the commission is charged to do.