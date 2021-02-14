GUEST COLUMN: Lead or get out of the way

As the former mayor, I’ve tried to limit my editorials within the walls of Cedar Falls toward bad policy. The recent Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission debacle is just bad leadership.
Years ago, Cedar Falls made the decision to limit the role of CFHRC in its authority to investigate cases of alleged discrimination, and to instead heavily rely on the state to handle those cases. With only minor dissent, it was widely accepted among the commission members to focus on education, advocacy and outreach instead. There are, and have been, opportunities for the CFHRC to address cases of racism and other forms of discrimination within Cedar Falls. In fact, a few years ago there was a Cedar Falls School District claim of racism, much as has happened recently. Serving as mayor and taking these matters seriously, I requested the CFHRC meet with various leaders in the district. Those dialogues and findings concluded the charges were unfounded at the time. A perfect effort by passionate folks at CFHRC doing what the commission is charged to do.
In late 2019 there was a national report highlighting the lack of economic opportunities for minorities in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls. The Cedar Valley conversations that ensued focused on various initiatives that could improve our community. At that time, I approached Andrew Morse, then CFHRC vice chair and chair-elect, to represent the CFHRC on economic inclusion efforts in Cedar Falls. After numerous proactive communications with members of the CFHRC, council, and city staff, a good plan was launched.
One part of the plan was to survey businesses, asking them a variety of questions pointing toward economic inclusion/minority employment. At the time, I repeatedly heard businesses crying out for a bigger employee pool. Upon the voters’ decision to change city leadership, this effort fell flat and in fact failed to move forward under Mayor Rob Green.
When the original commission members resigned, Mayor Green tried to deflect the reason these members departed as their alleged frustration with a lack of investigative authority. Nothing could be further from the truth.
I have a copy of a letter Green received Aug. 6 from five members on the CFHRC. There were five “statements of need” in which Green was implored to act and lead. It was recommended by those commissioners to do something, anything, to respond to issues confronting Cedar Falls since he had taken office.
The last paragraph is telling:
“We (the commission members) have actively attempted to establish a strategic course of action to strengthen peace, care, and justice in Cedar Falls. … We are coming to you (Mayor Green) expressing the needs and concerns affecting our ability to deliver our mission … however, we will not continue serving a commission that exists in name only.” That’s when the commissioners started jumping ship. It was not due to a lack of investigative authority.
These statements were coming from community volunteers who wanted to make a difference. They were making strides to encompass the CFHRC’s mission — even going above and beyond. Mayor Green’s inaction, then deflection, showed he wanted it to be about him.
Then there was the September City Council work session in which Councilman Frank Darrah asked Green, “What happened to the business survey that was being implemented before you were mayor?” to which Green replied, “I don’t have a good answer for that.”
Green had heard from the CFHRC over and over imploring him to take the lead. His inaction has left the commission in total disarray, and now there’s barely a cohesive commission to serve the city. His focus is awry; from his quote in a January article about a resigning CFHRC member, Green states, “As I’ve said previously, racism isn’t Black people’s issue to fix. … In our community we need to be involved as white people to fix the racism that white people caused.”
The Human Rights Commission is one of our city’s main bodies to address issues related to human rights. The same HRC member who resigned in January stated in part, “After years of service, I had to finally come to understand that this wasn’t an inclusive space to ignite change. … We were advocating for equity across the board … and it seems that those issues always went unanswered”.
It’s time to set aside political gain gone amuck and lead. Fortunately, the City Council has called an upcoming work session. The phrase “lead, follow or get out of the way” comes to mind. Thank you Cedar Falls council members for taking the lead.
Jim Brown is the former mayor of Cedar Falls and remains active in the community of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Valley.