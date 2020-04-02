GUEST COLUMN: Keeping safe while working remotely

4) Home network – When was the last time you changed the password for your home router? How secure is the password? Did you make sure your network name was void of any cute personal info like “JonesFamilyof3”? Keep in mind that you are not just worried about your work computer, but if ANY computer on your home network is compromised, it could potential lead to scary results for any computer on that network.

5) Double check emails – Hackers will often try to sneak around firewalls, email filters, and more by sending sneaky phishing scam emails that look like they are from co-workers. Double check the email address and if the request involves giving away any sort of information or money, be sure to call the sender to confirm the request.

6) Your work computer is your work computer – Since you are working remote, you may be tempted to jump on your personal email account. Personal email accounts are flooded with scam emails and potential threats. Besides the risk of losing all your data, the last thing you want is to tell your boss the reason your work computer has been compromised was because you were checking your personal email account, and couldn’t help but to open that email from an overseas prince who wanted to help make you rich.

There are more things you can do to make sure you are working securely, but these steps are a great start. When it comes to your business data, most say to themselves, “No one would ever want our information, what are they going to do with it?” The answer is hackers don’t want your data. They want YOU to want YOUR data. With increased amount of ransomware, be careful that you don’t lose access to your data. Imagine what you would do without having access to your own data? When you consider secure remote options, don’t forget to talk to your IT director or IT company.

Chuck Rowe is president of ACES, an IT managed service provider, who has been in the business for over 25 years.