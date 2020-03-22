GUEST COLUMN: Keeping faith during uncertain times

One of the most essential doctrines of a person’s faith, regardless of denomination, is prayer. Church services throughout the country begin their service with prayer, include prayer several times during the service and then a closing benediction or prayer is offered to congregants as they depart the service.

But what exactly is prayer? Ask 20 people and you’d probably get generally about that many answers, thoughts or opinions on the question. But more specifically, each answer would probably include something like talking to God, communication with him or asking something of him.

Today, our world is completely engrossed in the coronavirus pandemic. We’re being asked or told to limit our social interactions to a minimum. The pandemic is on everyone’s mind, all over the television and the topic of conversation anywhere and everywhere. Heck, even a guest column being written because of it.

And we’re being told from all kinds of experts how to deal with it. You all know the drill: wash hands, wash hands, wash hands, stay home, cover mouth when coughing and so on. But is this all we can do? Isn’t there anything else?