GUEST COLUMN: Keep Iowa's bottle bill strong

I took some empty cans and bottles (91 items as I later found out) back to Crossroads HyVee recently for redemption. As I wheeled my cart of empties up to the entry door of the redemption area I saw a posted sign: “This redemption area closed. Take all empties to 320 Nevada redemption site.” I needed some groceries while there, so after loading my empties back into the car, I did some shopping. At check-out I asked if there were other places to take my empties. The clerk said, “I take mine to Wal-Mart.”

That afternoon I decided to try Nevada Street Redemption. It is in an old decrepit warehouse with a muddy parking area and muddier approach to the entry door. It was closed with a sign that stated “out to lunch.” I could see bags of empties tossed off to the side by people who tired of waiting. There were bags and waterlogged boxes strewn around the lot and partially covered in brown snow.

After 45 minutes I was allowed in the door. The place was piled high with bags and boxes of cans and bottles. The floor was sticky and of course, muddy. Two ladies were sorting empties. No masks on anyone. After a half-hour, one of the ladies counted my recyclables and gave me some cash. (Incidentally, I saw a sign that indicated starting March 1 bottles would only be redeemed at four cents instead of the five cents we paid at the store. What’s that all about?)