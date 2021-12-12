GUEST COLUMN: Kavanaugh's treatment of disabled women's reproductive rights a preview

An uncomfortable truth that must be acknowledged. Any society that treats the disabled community as less than, as less worthy of life and liberty or justice, has an argument primed against “regular” people’s rights too. No one is exempt from an oppressive regime.

Arguments used against the disabled about their own medical and life decisions, while different on the face of it, share an attack on basic autonomy. In 2007, then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, regarded as a “pro-life” judge, heard an appeal case (Doe Tarlow V. District Of Columbia) consisting of three women with intellectual disabilities who were determined legally incompetent. They had been forced to have medical procedures against their wishes while they worked with a government agency (District of Columbia Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities Administration.) Under that agency’s rules, two of them had abortions. They sued, arguing that their wishes had not been considered in the decision. Kavanaugh ruled against them, saying “that the right to be involved in their own medical decisions was not ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ and that ‘neither liberty nor justice’ were imperiled by denying the women the right.”

It was not a ruling expressly about abortion, but rather the autonomy of making a medical decision. Disability rights advocates were shocked at the blanket dismissal of the right to consideration of their wishes. If Kavanaugh agreed with the forced abortions, it is clear the real argument is control over people’s bodies, and in this case, against people with disabilities becoming parents.

That bias stems from the entrenched history of eugenics in disability and racial history, the forced sterilizations of an estimated 65,000 people, based on disability, including orphans and paupers. Racially motivated eugenics sought to prevent mixed-race marriages and the families that would result, and sterilized women perceived as disabled or mentally unfit. The Eugenics Era continued shockingly longer in some areas: It wasn’t until 1974 that North Carolina’s state sterilization program was stopped.

Disability rights justice seekers push back against the paternalistic view that they are unable to make their own decisions. The reproductive justice movement, begun in 1994 and led by feminists of color, is also a response to the struggle for freedom from forcing reproductive choices on women of color. Disability justice and reproductive justice are overlapping movements that share a common framework. Both are concerned with not only reproductive rights but the “human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children, not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities.”

It appears Kavanaugh would follow the same logic of his 2007 decision in the current Mississippi challenge to Roe vs. Wade about the constitutionality of the right to an abortion.

Will the Supreme Court re-interpret the Constitution for all people capable of pregnancy? Will they attempt to usher in a regressive era that is again both paternalistic and oppressive? Not only is it important to look at the parallels to disability and racial reproductive history, but to assess and contrast the current climate of activism around social justice.

American scholar and social justice advocate Dorothy Roberts writes in “Killing the Black Body,” “Reproductive liberty must encompass more than the protection of an individual woman’s choice to end her pregnancy. It must encompass the full range of procreative activities, including the ability to bear a child, and it must acknowledge that we make reproductive decisions within a social context, including inequalities of wealth and power. Reproductive freedom is a matter of social justice, not individual choice.”

In the University of Alabama at Birmingham Institute for Human Rights Blog, reproductive justice is described this way, “Built upon the United Nations human rights framework, reproductive justice is an intersectionality issue where reproductive rights and social justice are combined so the voices of LGBTQ+ people, marginalized women, and minority communities are uplifted.” By inference the disability community is included.

Disability justice is social justice. Reproductive justice is social justice. Liberty. Justice. Imperiled words in our Constitution. Framing the debate this way instead of “personal choice,” though undeniably a personal choice, gives weight to our understanding of a complex, nuanced environment in which this decision takes place, and the autonomy and freedom in which it must take place.

Access to reproductive health services looks different for those with lower income or without insurance. It looks different for rural communities in Iowa where there are no labor and delivery services nearby. It looks different for those discriminated against by the health care system because they are disabled. It looks different for a white woman with adequate income able to exercise her reproductive rights. But when reproductive rights and social/disability justice are combined, a more equal and inclusive framework for all is possible. It is not only access to health care decisions, but the social and economic supports that make it possible to live with those decisions.

The challengers to Roe vs. Wade may think they can turn back time, but what they may not anticipate is between now and next summer when a decision is handed down, there is plenty of time for activists to raise their voices. There is time for our Democratic leadership to enact federal legislation in support of reproductive justice, so we don’t go down the path again of an oppressive, regressive and dangerous regime. We must protect not only marginalized groups like the disability community, but all Americans that deserve reproductive health and justice. We must start by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act.

Julie Russell-Steuart is the chair of the disability caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party, an organizer in Science for Safe Schools and an artist/activist from Reinbeck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0