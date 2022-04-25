GUEST COLUMN: Just in time worker for Grandpa

The COVID pandemic has killed 6 million people, so far, around the world (a million in the U.S. alone), disrupted international movement of products and people and sowed a bumper crop of isolationist autocracies around the world. One of the most significant COVID consequences is the collapse of “just in time” management/delivery of inputs and products for manufacturing and wholesale/retail marketing. What is “just in time”?

The idea is to manage the production and delivery of computer chips, food, steel, solar panels, crude oil and just about everything else, using airplanes, ships, cargo containers and ports, rail transport and courier services to deliver just what is needed at just the right time to manufacturers, retailers and customers. The objective of “just in time” is to reduce, if not eliminate, the need for stockpiling and storage of products. The complicated process reduces costs and increases profits. Of course, the more complicated is the process, the more prevalent are unforeseen consequences. “Just in time” thinking has come to dominate agriculture and food production. Production and income of Iowa farmers are dependent upon decisions of Chinese autocrats and Washington bureaucrats and politicians. Corn must be planted in 1,000-acre complexes, harvested by million-dollar equipment ensembles, processed by remote industrial complexes and transported to distant customers, all just in time. Like Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz said to farmers in the 1970s, “Get big or get out”.

“Just in time” is touted as a new concept adopted by captains of industry after being flushed by the murmuration of MBA consultants. Maybe not. I think it has been around a long time. My Grandpa and Grandma lived on an 80-acre farm. Grandpa fed two horses the oats he grew on this farm. The horses pulled the plow and mower and raked the hay and oats to be picked up and processed. They pulled a wagon down to the cornfield where the farm family members picked and threw in the corn. There were no processor plants, aside from Grandpa’s three brothers on adjoining farms; the four of them shared planting and harvesting chores. Grandpa was a blacksmith, with his shop on the farm, wood-fired; no supply chain of parts and services extending around the world. They had a couple of dozen dairy cattle and a couple of steers, twenty or so hogs, a flock of chickens and a garden. They sold some milk, eggs, beef from the steers and pork to neighbors and to the butcher and dairy in the nearby town. All these inventories and production processes were managed “just in time” by farmers, butchers, dairies, stores and households in small rural communities. Who benefitted from this “just in time” system in the 20th century? We had progressive, rural communities that were self-sustaining. It was hard work, but the returns from the work, in terms of food, clothing, shelter, education and income, were almost all locally sourced. The supply chains were short and responsive to local needs.

We have been doing great work “just in time” on Iowa farms and in rural communities for many years. We just have different beneficiaries now. In 1950, Iowa had 200,000 family farms; in 2000, about 97.000; in 2019, 86,000. So, once upon a time, there were many farm families and populated, thriving villages and towns with bakeries, butcher shops, K-12 schools systems, appliance stores, restaurants. Are we, as a society, better off today?

David Fredrick is a graduate of Wartburg College, a retired Foreign Service officer who served 28 years in Thailand, Senegal, Zaire, Yemen and Morocco, and lived 30 years in Waverly. David and Merry now live in Virginia.