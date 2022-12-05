GUEST COLUMN: Journalism:The unregulated Fourth Estate

Since colonial times and town-criers the “press” has functioned as an unofficial, unelected fourth branch of our government. Our forefathers realized that without some kind of open communication connecting the electorate to the elected, the citizens could not be aware and would not be informed. Thus, the First Amendment to our Constitution declares: “Congress shall make no law…. abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”

Generally, this amendment has served us well, and Americans are entrenched in our right to the truth. We are outraged to hear of the propaganda regarding the invasion of Ukraine promulgating within Russia, or the suppression of Iraqi women, or more recently, the repression of protesters in China. We justifiably object to any country or its leaders trying to control its press.

But, do we examine our own news sources, especially with the onset of the “computer age?” Giving way first to newspaper, then radio, television, and now social media, the town crier is now the “world crier.” Anyone who can operate a smart phone can “broadcast,” espousing any viewpoint, or any lie, preposterous as it may be. Marshall McLuhan, whose media theories came into wide acceptance in the 1960s, said, “The medium is the message,” an even more poignant warning in the 21st century.

Take Alex Jones. Please — to a planet far outside our solar system.

Parents of murdered first-graders in Connecticut, already bearing the most unbearable pain, courageously took Jones to court for his absurd webcasts alleging the Sandy Hook shootings did not occur but were a “government conspiracy.” Although he was found liable and fined almost a billion dollars, the underlying problem was people actually listened to him, and some even believed him. Giving any credence to such monsters and their bizarre attention-seeking “theories” only emboldens and encourages other copycat liars.

Attuning ourselves to recognize lies permeated under the guise of journalism and discrediting those who seek to spew such bombastic nonsense is part of our job as citizens. We must demand proof of what is broadcast or written as news.

The “legitimate” press is also culpable. In 2016, there were 17 major candidates for the Republican nomination, yet only one was interviewed after their televised debates, only one continually in the news. The “chosen”: Donald Trump. And why? Because, despite very little substance, his outrageous bravado was titillating and made for a good sound bite or headline. By granting him such extreme exposure the press was as instrumental in making Trump president as Dr. Frankenstein was in creating his monster.

Contrast such journalism with the reporting of the Watergate scandal in 1972, by Washington Post reporters Bernstein and Woodward. They painstakingly investigated the break-in, sought to discover the facts, interviewed sources. More importantly, there was a “gate-keeper,” equally committed to the public’s right to know the truth: their editors, who scrutinized their reporting. An editor’s job is critical, that of discerning. Is it true? Is it fair? Is it relevant? Then and only then is it legitimate news.

Now with a plethora of “news” sources and the public clamoring for more salacious stories, that’s exactly what we get. Ratings reign supreme and entertainment long ago surpassed accuracy in many media outlets, our hunger for sensationalism driving more inappropriate content.

A reputable journalist will not try to eke emotions, does not insert opinions, but reports the news based on verifiable facts. News stories are not true because someone claims they are any more than elections are won because a candidate claims victory. This “finding your tribe” brand of selective journalism has it all wrong. We all belong to the tribe of humanity. There is still an absolute, and that absolute is truth. There is still a standard, and that standard is decency.