GUEST COLUMN: Join state government agency partners and help fight fraud

Ponzi schemes are also at a 10-year high and cryptocurrency fraud increased 1,000% last year with FTC data showing those ages 20-49 reporting being a victim of cryptocurrency fraud five times more often than older Americans.

This event will help Iowans fight back against fraud and avoid being a victim. By taking the time to understand the types of scams that are out there, the questions that should be asked, and how to “double-check” before you invest — attendees will have the resources available to help protect themselves and their loved ones.

Fighting investment and insurance fraud requires help from everyone to be vigilant and aware of common types of fraud. With all potential investments, the Iowa Insurance Division recommends Iowans collect the seller’s name and company name, as well as contact information in order to double-check before you invest. The Iowa Insurance Division is available to help Iowans determine whether a company and an offer are legitimate and can be reached at (877) 955-1212.

In this digital age, it is important to recognize that everyone can be victimized by fraudsters. Investment and insurance fraud impacts every person from a typical Iowan to those running top-flight investment firms.