GUEST COLUMN: Join state government agency partners and help fight fraud

Every day, someone in Iowa is a victim of fraud. Fraud comes in all shapes and sizes. In fact, older Americans lose nearly $3 billion a year just from investment fraud schemes, according to a MetLife study. As many are ashamed to report fraud, we believe that number is underestimated.
These perpetrators are professional con artists who have scammed the most sophisticated investors. Insurance and investments are complicated. If you don’t understand something, please ask questions. We’re here to help you.
The Iowa Insurance Division and other state agency partners are working to help empower and educate Iowans to recognize and stop investment, insurance and other types of consumer fraud, so our family members, friends and neighbors are not victims.
An educated and attentive consumer and caregiver is the best prevention for fraud. That is why the Iowa Insurance Division is hosting a public education program called “Iowa Fraud Fighters” with a complimentary luncheon at Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls on Wednesday, July 21.
I am encouraging Iowans to RSVP for this event and learn how to shield your savings from scams. During the pandemic when many Iowans were isolated, con artists took advantage of this opportunity. Romance scams rose to a record $304 million last year. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating a romance scam case in Northeast Iowa where the victim has lost nearly $1 million.
Ponzi schemes are also at a 10-year high and cryptocurrency fraud increased 1,000% last year with FTC data showing those ages 20-49 reporting being a victim of cryptocurrency fraud five times more often than older Americans.
This event will help Iowans fight back against fraud and avoid being a victim. By taking the time to understand the types of scams that are out there, the questions that should be asked, and how to “double-check” before you invest — attendees will have the resources available to help protect themselves and their loved ones.
Fighting investment and insurance fraud requires help from everyone to be vigilant and aware of common types of fraud. With all potential investments, the Iowa Insurance Division recommends Iowans collect the seller’s name and company name, as well as contact information in order to double-check before you invest. The Iowa Insurance Division is available to help Iowans determine whether a company and an offer are legitimate and can be reached at (877) 955-1212.
In this digital age, it is important to recognize that everyone can be victimized by fraudsters. Investment and insurance fraud impacts every person from a typical Iowan to those running top-flight investment firms.
That’s why I’d encourage Iowans to register for the Iowa Fraud Fighters forum in Cedar Falls. I will be there along with Iowa Attorney General Investigator Al Perales, Senior Health Insurance Information Program and Senior Medicare Patrol Director Kristin Griffith and Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson to share more information and answer questions during a panel discussion.
One of the things I like best about these fraud prevention educational forums is that they are not paid for by tax dollars. We take a portion of the fines and settlements we collect from the scammers and fund forums to educate Iowans on how to outsmart these scammers.
Space at the Iowa Fraud Fighter forum in Cedar Falls is limited, so please RSVP by visiting our website at www.IowaFraudFighters.gov or calling (866) 559-7114 by noon Friday.
PHOTOS: A look back at the 2008 tornado that tore through Parkersburg, New Hartford and Dunkerton
052808mp-new-hartford-19
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-5
052808mp-new-hartford-21
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-7
052808mp-parkersburg-2
052808mp-new-hartford-18
052808mp-new-hartford-15
052808mp-new-hartford-1
052808mp-new-hartford-11
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-9
052808mp-parkersburg-5
052808mp-new-hartford-13
052808mp-new-hartford-5
James Harold Smith
052808mp-new-hartford-3
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-11
052808mp-new-hartford-9
052808mp-parkersburg-1
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-1
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-6
052808mp-new-hartford-7
052808rc-power-lines1
052808mp-parkersburg-7
052808mp-new-hartford-8
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-2
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-10
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-3
052808mp-new-hartford-6
052808mp-new-hartford-20
052808mp-new-hartford-17
052808mp-new-hartford-16
052808rc-wapsie-valley2
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-4
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-13
052808mp-new-hartford-14
052808mp-new-hartford-23
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-8
052808mp-new-hartford-2
052808rc-wapsie-valley1
052808sm-Parkersburg-Day3-12
052808mp-parkersburg-6
052808mp-new-hartford-22
052808mp-parkersburg-3
052808mp-new-hartford-10
052808mp-new-hartford-4
052808mp-new-hartford-12
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-27
052608rct-parkersburg-torn07
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-17
052608sm-tornado-2
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-10
052608rct-parkersburg-torn09
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-3
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-23
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-22
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-18
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-5
052608jn-dunkerton-3
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-7
052608jr-new-hartford002
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-6
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-8
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-2
052608AP-parkersburg-torn-1
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-20
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-9
052608jr-new-hartford004
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-19
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-28
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-1
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-11
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-24
052608rct-parkersburg-torn03
052608rct-parkersburg-torn010
052608jr-new-hartford001
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-4
052608rct-parkersburg-torn02
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-13
052608sm-tornado-1
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-16
052608rct-parkersburg-torn08
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-15
052808bp-dunkerton-chickens1
052608jr-new-hartford005
052608rct-parkersburg-torn06
052608rct-parkersburg-torn011
052608rct-parkersburg-torn04
052608rct-parkersburg-torn05
052608rct-parkersburg-torn01
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-26
052608jr-new-hartford003
052608jn-dunkerton-2
052608sm-tornado-4
052608sm-tornado-3
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-29
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-21
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-12
052808ap-sinclair
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-14
052608AP-parkersburg-torn-2
052608mp-parkersburg-torn-25
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-7
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-7
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-9
052508bp-tornado1
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-8
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-2
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-5
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-5
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-1
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-3
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-9
052508bp-tornado3
052508bp-tornado2
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-4
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-8
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-2
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-6
052608jn-dunkerton-1
052508mp-parkersburg-tornado-1
052508bp-tornado4
052608AP-parkersburg-torn-3
052508mp-parkersburg-torn-10
061108dm-flood-44
061608-goodrich
Doug Ommen is Iowa insurance commissioner.