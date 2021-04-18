GUEST COLUMN: It's up to adults to save the children

But Reynolds is wrong about her claim that the border problem is the president’s (i.e. the Democrats’) problem. This political teeter- totter, who’s right/who’s wrong, does absolutely nothing to help the situation. Perhaps her remarks would have been more palatable had she said something to this effect: “We are so sorry for those children and their desperate families. We are concerned this is happening and would like to help. But we ourselves are dealing with a crisis in child care in our state.” But she did not.

There is a fundamental difference between drawing a political line claiming the problem is another’s and agreeing it is in everyone’s best interest to find solutions. With tenacious adherence to strict political camps, what we are really left with is a failure of imagination. How big a stretch is it for our governor, a mother and grandmother herself, to be empathetic to the plight of these migrant children?