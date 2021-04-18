GUEST COLUMN: It's up to adults to save the children

A child is an angel, dependent on man. (Count de Maistre)
Count de Maistre did not have children, obviously; children can be anything but angels. But, naughty, obstinate, challenging or simply not our own children, they are still children. They are still in need of adult protection, they are still “dependent on man.” Our society basically agrees on this. We put laws and resources behind this premise, agreeing children are dependents and will be shaped by the care and love they receive as they grow up. It is up to us, the adults, to oversee and assist, whether we are the parents of said children, or the relatives, teachers, counselors, neighbors, etc. It is in the interest of all children’s futures we do this; it is in the interest of humanity.
Last week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the need to find homes for migrant children is “not our problem ... it is the president’s problem.” She said her priority was “the health and safety of Iowans.” That, then, explains why she had just signed a law waiving the requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in Iowa. Is there a more loving way to show your concern for the health and safety of your constituents than to remove a reasonable barrier to them losing their very lives?
That hypocrisy aside, there is absolutely no question a mammoth immigration crisis is occurring at the southern border of the U. S. Last week even the unbelievably high past records were broken, with 19,000 children illegally crossing the border in March alone.
But Reynolds is wrong about her claim that the border problem is the president’s (i.e. the Democrats’) problem. This political teeter- totter, who’s right/who’s wrong, does absolutely nothing to help the situation. Perhaps her remarks would have been more palatable had she said something to this effect: “We are so sorry for those children and their desperate families. We are concerned this is happening and would like to help. But we ourselves are dealing with a crisis in child care in our state.” But she did not.
There is a fundamental difference between drawing a political line claiming the problem is another’s and agreeing it is in everyone’s best interest to find solutions. With tenacious adherence to strict political camps, what we are really left with is a failure of imagination. How big a stretch is it for our governor, a mother and grandmother herself, to be empathetic to the plight of these migrant children?
Reynolds is not wrong that effective and immediate action needs to be taken at the border. It is not enough for President Biden to simply tear down the former president’s policies, no matter how objectionable. Apparently, Biden’s administration did not anticipate this deluge, although why not is a great mystery. His lack of foresight and leadership has certainly exacerbated this disaster, and strong leadership is immediately needed to stem the crisis. The governor is also not wrong about the Iowa Department of Human Services and the foster children program in our state. It, too, is in crisis. There is no question there are far more children who need families than families to take them, especially older children. So, why not use this focused opportunity to make some dramatic and long-lasting improvements here?
The political stances behind the governor’s “blame-game” remarks are so pervasive in our divided country that their very attitude belies the point. As long as it is someone else’s problem, it is not ours. As long as it is not our problem, we do not have to deal with it. (Foster children: not ours, not our problem.) Where is compassion, interest, a commitment to do better, to work at fixing these issues and to channel resources toward doing so? It is never enough to be against anything; any argument is empty when it does not offer a way forward. We can still see the ostrich, even with its head in the sand.
The starting point for any human interaction must be empathy. Then the choices would involve how to enact measures and policies in our state and at the border with compassion and reason and results. Neither our Iowa foster care challenges nor our U. S. border debacle are at heart political problems; they are humanitarian ones.
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.