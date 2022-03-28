GUEST COLUMN: It's time to cap insulin prices

Two bills with overwhelming bipartisan support passed the Iowa House in 2021. HF262 and HF263 together would allow pharmacists to refill lifesaving medicines in an emergency and cap insulin costs at $100.

As a ranking member of the Senate Human Resources Committee, I asked the chair of the committee, Sen. Jeff Edler, to bring these lifesaving bills up for a vote this session, but he refused.

One in 10 adult Iowans have been diagnosed with diabetes. Chances are you know someone who has diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune disease that causes the pancreas to not produce insulin. For the 1.6 million adults and nearly 250,000 children with Type 1 diabetes in the U.S., not having a constant supply of insulin is a matter of life or death.

In my own life, I’ve heard from my neighbors whose son, Matt, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 11. Matt’s mother, Deb, and her husband lived in constant fear of insulin vials breaking, or damage to the insulin pump tubing which could waste several vials of insulin quickly.

Insurance companies won’t pay for extra insulin to have on hand for peace-of-mind and won’t replace insulin that is stolen, lost or damaged. This was the case when Matt went off to college and inadvertently left his bag in the car and his three-month insulin supply froze.

Insulin now costs anywhere from $175 to $300 per vial, or around $1,000 per month on average. Replacing a $3,000 three-month supply is impossible for many working families.

According to JDRF, up to 25% of people with diabetes skip or ration their insulin because they cannot afford it. Bri Moss, a Type 1 diabetic from Dubuque, shared her fear and heartbreak of losing a friend who rationed their insulin and died as a result.

Bob Greenwood, owner of Greenwood Pharmacy in Waterloo, shared his insights with me about what is behind the rising cost of this drug that has been around for 100 years. He told me insulin only cost $8 a vial when he graduated pharmacy school in 1977, but prices really started to escalate after the enactment of the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003.

The MMA provided the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit. When insulin manufacturers had to compete for formulary placement and rebate Pharmacy Benefit Managers in the Part D program, it further added to the price of insulin. Greenwood said Insulin prices continued to skyrocket when mergers between big companies such as CVS (acquiring Caremark and Aetna), and Cigna buying Express Scripts, reduced competition even further and required additional manufacturer rebates for formulary placement. Currently, three pharmaceutical manufacturers hold 95% of the insulin market share.

A study published in BMJ Global Health showed that pharma companies could manufacture and price a full year’s supply of insulin at $72 to $133 per patient, versus the $12,000 currently paid per patient on average, and still make a profit.

It’s time to take action on this type of price gouging that’s costing Iowans their lives. Since Iowa Republicans at the Legislature refuse to act to protect Iowans, Congress must. In Congress, I will support legislation to cap the cost of insulin and allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices so that no American needs to choose between their insulin and their mortgage.

Senator Liz Mathis was elected to the Iowa State Senate in 2011, representing parts of Linn County. Mathis was a journalist for 27 years, held a teaching position at Wartburg College and worked at Four Oaks, a children’s mental and behavioral health agency. Mathis is running for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District.