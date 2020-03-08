GUEST COLUMN: It’s time to wrap up the Trump impeachment

We’ve been hearing “impeach Trump” for almost four years, and it’s time to wrap it up. But that may be wishful thinking, because Democrats have weaponized impeachment and seem ready to try again. We’ll have to just wait and see.
While moving toward conclusion, I have some oose ends I’d like to deal with.
First, consider a confusing comment from Alan Dershowitz when answering Senate questions. It dealt with Trump’s attempt to investigate the Biden/Barisma situation. Democrats claim Dershowitz gave the president permission to do anything he wanted as long as there was an element of public interest. That, of course, is absurd and wasn’t the point being made.
Dershowitz stated, in somewhat tortured fashion, that doing something that serves a public interest isn’t automatically off limits just because it also serves a president’s personal interest. And he emphasized that a president isn’t allowed to be criminally corrupt just because it also serves the public interest. Upon examination his message makes sense.
The Senate received testimony of more than a dozen House investigation witnesses. Nevertheless, Democrats falsely challenged the validity of a Senate trial without witnesses. And here’s some hidden hypocrisy. During the 1999 Clinton impeachment hearings, Joe Biden wrote a private memo to the Democratic caucus, stating: “The Senate may dismiss articles of impeachment without holding a full trial or taking any evidence. ... the Constitution does not impose on the Senate the duty to hold a trial ... even if the House wishes to present evidence and hold a full trial.” That’s politics. It’s all about whose ox is being gored.
And recall the 2012 “Fast and Furious” gun walking scandal during Obama’s administration. Attorney General Eric Holder wouldn’t provide requested documents, and Obama asserted executive privilege. Republicans challenged it in court. In a hearing leading to Holder being declared criminally and civilly in contempt of Congress, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., joined a walk-out to protest the vote. Once again, it’s about whose ox is being gored.
You have free articles remaining.
Democrats often quote the Federalist Papers with hopes of propping up their puzzling decisions in the House impeachment investigation and the prosecution before the Senate. We can all agree an impeachment process is an important defense against presidential “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and Hamilton’s Federalist 65 offers valuable attributes of the process.
However, those same Democrats forget to advertise the caveats presented by Hamilton and others. They pointed out that “maladministration,” or performing poorly, wasn’t proper justification for impeachment. And in Federalist 65, Hamilton warns us of an impeachment result that is more dependent on “the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”
Federalist 65 concludes by warning us about seeking perfection in our leaders. Doing so “would soon become a general scene of anarchy. ... Where is the standard of perfection to be found?” For me, that rings true. Democratic legislators seem to have sought something like a parliamentary vote of “no confidence” as a standard for removal. The Framers clearly steered clear of that.
Finally, there’s only one way to explain the puzzling strategy used by House Democrats, such as their feverish rush to vote on impeachment rather than satisfying their appetite for more witnesses by using the court system. Realizing they wouldn’t remove Trump in the Senate, they were merely getting a head-start on the 2020 presidential campaign.
Impeachment wouldn’t have occurred if Trump had conducted himself with more discretion. His style is often outrageous. His comments represent a stream of unfiltered consciousness, sometimes neglecting precision. Nevertheless, I’ve concluded many of Trump’s “sins” are traits common among politicians, but he’s the rare example who’s public about it. For that he’s paid a steep price.
I wonder why the Constitution didn’t provide guidance on how to impeach? I believe the Founders avoided those details in favor of vagueness. They were uncertain about future cultural and political realities, and left it for future generations to finish the job by filling in procedural blanks. We now have enough experience for Congress to clarify the impeachment process by defining goals, terms, rules, and standards for things like due process, evidence, and standards of proof.
We’ll be facing these issues again, so next time let’s be better prepared.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.