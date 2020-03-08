GUEST COLUMN: It’s time to wrap up the Trump impeachment

We’ve been hearing “impeach Trump” for almost four years, and it’s time to wrap it up. But that may be wishful thinking, because Democrats have weaponized impeachment and seem ready to try again. We’ll have to just wait and see.

While moving toward conclusion, I have some oose ends I’d like to deal with.

First, consider a confusing comment from Alan Dershowitz when answering Senate questions. It dealt with Trump’s attempt to investigate the Biden/Barisma situation. Democrats claim Dershowitz gave the president permission to do anything he wanted as long as there was an element of public interest. That, of course, is absurd and wasn’t the point being made.

Dershowitz stated, in somewhat tortured fashion, that doing something that serves a public interest isn’t automatically off limits just because it also serves a president’s personal interest. And he emphasized that a president isn’t allowed to be criminally corrupt just because it also serves the public interest. Upon examination his message makes sense.