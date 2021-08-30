GUEST COLUMN: It’s time to require masks in schools

In 1973 I began working as a venereal disease control case worker for the Black Hawk County Health Department and rose to director in 1985. During 40 years in communicable disease control, I was privileged to attend public health conventions and hear lectures from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who continues to function as a renowned communicable disease expert. I learned there are always two dimensions in controlling an outbreak:
1. The disease itself (influenza, TB, aids, etc.).
2. The public hysteria that frequently arises from their threat.
Last year, media reports spoke of the onset of a potential worldwide outbreak of a deadly COVID-19 influenza, reminiscent of the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic that killed millions of people. The Trump administration, to its credit, developed a vaccine in record time – a major achievement.
Unfortunately, a bogus body of information passed on by social media, based on unproven claims of autism and other vaccine-related maladies, has formed a strong group of protesters. Those groups have also voiced opposition to vaccines and the value of other public health requirements while attacking the best advice science can offer.
When I was public health director with a professional presence in the media, I was compelled to avoid any sort of political controversy. I am now a private citizen and no longer need to equivocate. The executive order of banning school masks is catering to a radical right wing consumed by hysteria and is unethical and just plain wrong.
With schools about to start, parents of children who are mandated to attend schools unprotected by required mask wearing rules will understandably be upset for the safety of their children.
Our schoolrooms will be populated by students sitting shoulder-to-shoulder -- the philosophy of our governor takes away the only tool we now have to reduce the spread of a killer virus to our children. Whenever an outbreak of any disease in schools occurs, the demanding voices of parents and teachers is always “we’ve got to protect the kids.” Although a children’s vaccine is on the way, the strongest tool we currently have is a mask requirement.
Let me be clear: I was raised on, and still hold, both conservative and progressive principles. My favorite radio commentator was the late Paul Harvey, a conservative commonsense commentator. I still remember and revere his stern pronouncement, “your freedom ends where my nose begins.” This killer virus spreads from mouth-to-nose and nose-to-mouth through airborne transmission.
As citizens we still have the freedom to contact our state legislators to demand a recission of our governor’s wrongheaded mandate to ban masks, because kids and parents have unlimited liberty. We are also gearing for mid-year primaries where this issue should be rightly discussed. I will paraphrase Paul Harvey’s pronouncement: “Their freedom ends where our kids’ noses begin.”
I spent a lifetime trying to do public health while attempting to maintain a stand of political moderation, and never thought this battle against the common sense protection of a mask requirement in schools would occur. I am proud to have served as a public health director and continue to revere the practice of public health. Both masks and vaccines are the best practice against the deadly delta variant.
I have no desire to stoke the flames of our nation’s vicious red vs. blue political battles; my opinion is offered to help stop the spread of this historic pandemic. It’s time to require masks in schools and the battle to end.
Tom O’Rourke is is the retired director of the Black Hawk County Health Department.