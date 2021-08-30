GUEST COLUMN: It’s time to require masks in schools

With schools about to start, parents of children who are mandated to attend schools unprotected by required mask wearing rules will understandably be upset for the safety of their children.

Our schoolrooms will be populated by students sitting shoulder-to-shoulder -- the philosophy of our governor takes away the only tool we now have to reduce the spread of a killer virus to our children. Whenever an outbreak of any disease in schools occurs, the demanding voices of parents and teachers is always “we’ve got to protect the kids.” Although a children’s vaccine is on the way, the strongest tool we currently have is a mask requirement.

Let me be clear: I was raised on, and still hold, both conservative and progressive principles. My favorite radio commentator was the late Paul Harvey, a conservative commonsense commentator. I still remember and revere his stern pronouncement, “your freedom ends where my nose begins.” This killer virus spreads from mouth-to-nose and nose-to-mouth through airborne transmission.