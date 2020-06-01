GUEST COLUMN: Isolation is not the American way

We know how tough loneliness can be on people, but we swiftly adopted isolation tactics anyway. COVID-19, and the immediate threat of health care systems being overwhelmed, created nearly full cooperation of an entire country to self-isolate. But while 40–50 days to “slow the spread” may have been necessary, some want another four or five months of continued restrictions.

The ability or strength to ward off loneliness is one of those human characteristics that is different for all of us.

For some, the need for human connection is strong and they’re ready to return to pre-coronavirus life. They want the freedom to go where they want to go, do what they want to do, see who they want to see, and not be muzzled with a mask. Successfully battling loneliness is most important to them.

Other individuals prefer not to leave their property and will wear a mask doing outdoor gardening — just in case a neighbor should happen to get too close. They have a high threshold for tolerating loneliness, and their priority is keeping themselves and their family safe.

Many are somewhere in between. The virus has likely permanently changed some behaviors. The way they interact with others may never be fully restored to pre-coronavirus days, but they’re ready to go out in the world again.