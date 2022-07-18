GUEST COLUMN: Is America “going to Hell in a handbasket”?

The phrase “going to Hell in a handbasket” was thought to have started during the American gold rush of the 1840s when men were lowered down by hand in baskets into dangerous mining shafts to set explosives. So is America headed down a mine shaft? Social scientists have listed the “loss of traditional values” as one cause for the decline of the Roman Empire which America shares through violence, mass shootings and the deadly attack on our U.S. Capital. On average 120,000 people are shot by guns in America each year, with 45,222 dying in 2020. Since January the U.S has experienced 27 school shootings. Parents worry if their children will return home alive.

Violent movies have a significant influence on us as a culture. My wife and I were shocked when a couple were riddled to death by hundreds of bullets in the final scene of the 1967 movie “Bonnie and Clyde.” We felt this movie would change things forever, and film critic Luke Buckmaster agreed when he stated, “The film had a profound impact on cinema and popular culture more broadly. Bonnie and Clyde rewrote the rules on screen violence, paving the way for a new and more liberal film classification system in the U.S.”

Violence on television has changed drastically since my family had four channels on our small black and white TV in the 1950s and 1960s. For instance, the popular western “The Lone Ranger” had the following guideline: “Whenever he was forced to use guns, he never shot to kill, but instead tried to disarm his opponent as painlessly as possible.” There was violence, but not for the sole reason of entertainment. Compared to the limited TV programming I experienced as a child, in 2022 the number of unique titles offered on TV has risen to 817,000 with hundreds of episodes. The number of original programs online has doubled from 347 in 2019 to 693 in 2021.

The American Psychological Association reported that psychologists in the 1980s found children who watched many hours of violence on television tended to show higher levels of aggressive behavior when they became teenagers. And later they were more likely to be arrested and prosecuted for criminal acts as adults. The University of Pennsylvania found a correlation between the increased gun violence in television dramas and the rise of U.S. firearm homicides during a 20 year period.

I was shocked when I first saw my grandson shoot heads and other body parts off people when playing his video games. My son convinced me to play a D-Day video game. Being a Vietnam veteran, the minute there were bullets realistically passing by me, I stopped playing. Considering we have a nation of veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from real-life experiences mimicked on these video games, what are we doing to our children?

A 2010 review by psychologist Craig A. Johnson and others concluded, “the evidence strongly suggests that exposure to violent video games is a causal risk factor for increased aggressive behavior, aggressive cognition, and aggressive affect and for decreased empathy and prosocial behavior.”

Variety magazine says there are 227 million “gamers” in the U.S. It’s been estimated our citizens own 400 million guns. The First Amendment protects freedom of speech while the Second Amendment protects our guns. But dangerous behavior is hiding behind these amendments in an ill-conceived effort for a more free and democratic state. The Supreme Court has just eliminated a woman’s right to abortion, under the pretense of protecting an unborn life. But ironically, if that child was born, the court’s later ruling about guns increases the chances that they could be gunned down when going to school.

With these amendments, it’s like escaped tigers who will never return to their cages. All Americans are experiencing desensitization from violent media and the frequency of mass shootings. Under the guise of entertainment we are training our children to become violent, and then providing easier access to guns to accomplish the task. Until our country finds ways to control the ramifications from these two amendments, our children and our country will continue to “go to Hell in a handbasket.”