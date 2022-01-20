GUEST COLUMN: Iowa's teachers deserve better

After watching Gov. Kim Reynold’s speech Jan. 11, I felt compelled to write this editorial as a lifelong advocate for Iowa’s hardworking teachers and the children they educate.

While $1,000 bonuses for teachers are a nice gesture, it’s not going to keep teachers from leaving their profession or fix the overarching teacher shortage. This crisis is statewide, complex and has been going on for far too long.

Our goal should be policy that produces a long-term solution to a complicated problem. One that brings more teachers to the profession, retains our existing teachers and attracts more full-time and substitute teachers to Iowa.

Three years ago, Linn-Mar Superintendent Shannon Bisgard told me his top concerns had shifted from funding issues and school security to simply finding qualified teachers to fill open positions. He urged me to write a bill that would address teacher shortages with measures to attract college students to the education profession.

In 2019 and 2021, I filed a teacher recruitment and retention task force bill. In 2020 and 2021, I filed a rural teacher shortage and loan forgiveness bill. None of the bills were moved forward to the Senate Education Committee, governed by a GOP majority.

Bisgard told me about 50 teachers left the Linn-Mar school district last year. A handful were retiring, but many were “just done.”

Last fall, I was frustrated that the teacher shortage crisis seemed to be escalating and organized a group of interested legislators. We held roundtables in four eastern and Northeast Iowa school districts, Linn-Mar/Marion, West Delaware and Howard-Winneshiek, to listen firsthand and see just how dire the situation was becoming.

Administrators said low morale, exhaustion and stress are reported by teachers often and the problem is much worse than the public may perceive.

Now it’s 2022, and the legislature has done little to solve this. State budgets have not kept up with rising costs or paying teachers their worth.

Each two-hour roundtable meeting led to creative ways to immediately alleviate the crisis and solve long-term systemwide issues. Solutions included fixes around licensure requirements and salaries, increased efficiencies in teacher training, upward mobility and promotion and compensation for student teachers.

Recent rhetoric spoken by a GOP senator during a legislative session targeted teachers as “sinister.”

A day later, I received an email from a 20-year teacher who was contemplating other work and said, “It is no mystery to me or my colleagues why we have a shortage of teachers and school staff. The abuse from the state is longstanding and predictable.”

Iowa’s hardworking teachers who have sacrificed so much the past few years deserve better. They deserve to be treated with fairness and respect — and be properly supported financially and emotionally. currently are bringing roundtable ideas across the aisle and forming legislation for the benefit of our teachers and our children — our future depends on it.

Liz Mathis represents Linn County in the Iowa State Senate. Mathis was a broadcast journalist, taught at Wartburg College and worked at Four Oaks, a children’s mental and behavioral health agency. Mathis is running for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District.