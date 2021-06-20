GUEST COLUMN: Iowa's Republican Party rules the kingdom

Iowa (ahy-uh-wuh); state in north-central United States.

Totalitarian (toh-tal-i-tair-ee-uhn); dictatorially controlled government

Party (pahr-tee); relating to a faction.

Extensive evidence reveals Iowa’s Republican Party — ever since garnering trifecta control of the Governors’ Office, Senate and House in 2016 — has become more dictatorial over the lives of her citizens and communities.

Iowa’s GOP should be renamed TP (Totalitarian Party). Likewise, by the national Republican Party recently embracing personality over policy they have changed their 1854 founding principles to become POTTY (Party of Trump Today & Yesterday). TP and POTTY go hand-in-hand.

Iowa’s elected TP officials’ legislative dictums imposed on her plebeians – low life citizens like you and me – usually came from POTTY and right-wing conservative groups like the American Legislative Exchange Council and Heritage Foundation.

Iowa’s TP lords have imposed the following 11 edicts upon her kingdom: