GUEST COLUMN: Iowa's "COVID generation" needs supplemental education

Olivier Jean Blanchard, Peterson Institute for International Economics, is referenced in a Wall Street Journal article (Feb. 27-28) as “most worried about the long-run effect of the COVID crisis on children and their future as workers; it might be time to start thinking about sending children to summer school to make up for lost time.”

The long-term educational and economic costs of the pandemic’s lost schooling for the “COVID generation kids” should be of concern to every parent, grandparent, school board, educator, employer, taxpayer and especially Iowa’s politicians. Tomorrow’s workers will only be as competent as the education they receive.

If Gov. Kim Reynolds was sincere in her Feb. 24 public statement “our children are our greatest asset and we have to do everything we can to set them up for success,” she would review the research by Jacobson, Brookings Institution, Hanushek and Blanchard and demand Iowa legislators address four issues before the projected April 30 adjournment.

First, provide one-time supplemental funding to Iowa’s 367 public school districts for them to employ a 2021 summer school, expanded school day during the 2021-2022 school year and/or provide year round schooling to enable Iowa’s 499,825 students to get caught up in their educational studies.