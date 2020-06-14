GUEST COLUMN: Iowan discovered systemic racism 50 years ago in Vietnam

Watching the protesters and riots recently on TV gave me flashbacks of my duty in Danang, Vietnam, in 1970. I served as a military policeman in jeep patrols while there. As a small-town, 19-year-old Iowan, I came face-to-face with racism and bigotry for the first time.
Part of our police training included riot control. Like now, it included a line of police, armed and with shields, pressing forward to break up the crowd. I encountered several riots in Danang.
We (only four to six men) were armed with weapons but unfortunately had only plastic helmets for any protection. One riot occurred at a crossroads outside a well-known base called China Beach. While I was there, gunshots were fired at me from a crowd of over a thousand, and I was knocked to the ground when I was hit by a cement block hurled at me. Meanwhile the crowd chanted and yelled repeatedly: “GI go home!”
As a police officer on a deterrent line, facing hundreds if not thousands of angry people it is extremely intimidating. The visible show of force by a police presence is to create enough psychological fear and intimidation to cause overwhelming amounts of people to disperse. Fear occurs unfortunately on both sides of the line. This causes both rioters and police to lose judgment and demonstrate negative behaviors they may not normally exhibit.
That being said, abuse of power by police officers should never be tolerated. I know what power a police officer feels when they don their uniform and weaponry. And a war zone made the power even stronger. Unfortunately I did see abuse by individuals in my unit, but nothing like George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Racism and systemic racism do exist within the police community. In Vietnam we dealt with racism toward each other and also toward the people of Vietnam. I served in the military during the race and anti-war protests/riots happening around the U.S. and on military bases in Vietnam. Many times the racial prejudice within an individual could be clearly seen, but other times it was hidden and insidious.
One evening several in our police squad had a few beers behind our barracks after our watch. One of our police officers who appeared kind and usually kept to himself joined us. He got very inebriated and we were startled at what he said.
This native Georgian, his inhibitions gone, told us how as a child his father would take him to KKK meetings and sometimes to burn crosses in community member’s yards. He also remembered his dad proudly talking about seeing a lynching when he was a boy and his grandmother telling him to “Never forget the Civil War.” He continued to tell us that when he got back home his goal was to join the Georgia State Troopers. He finally told us “Yankees” that if he saw our Northern license plates as we drove through Georgia, we would get a speeding ticket whether we were speeding or not. If this man did join the ranks of the Georgia State Highway Patrol, how many troopers today may still be influenced by this bigoted American?
The emotion of anger is the feeling or psychological response we have to the unmet expectation, disappointment, or perceived threat. But hate toward something specific is a “learned” behavior. As with my Vietnam comrade, he learned it from his family. It then becomes a more specific form of hate called bigotry. Sometimes bigotry is created by being discriminated against, which is a two-way conduit. Therefore we must all eliminate this highly directed form of anger, or it will destroy us and our nation.
We have many fine police forces in America, but it’s time for reform. We need to recognize bigotry, own it, and eliminate it. State and local entities must step up, but we also need a national figure to lead us that direction. Unfortunately millions of citizens demonstrating to eliminate societal inequalities are viewed by President Donald Trump as only civil disorder threatening his re-election chances. Trump is incapable of leading us in any positive direction and will continue to divide our nation as long as he resides in the White House.
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.
