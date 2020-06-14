GUEST COLUMN: Iowan discovered systemic racism 50 years ago in Vietnam

Racism and systemic racism do exist within the police community. In Vietnam we dealt with racism toward each other and also toward the people of Vietnam. I served in the military during the race and anti-war protests/riots happening around the U.S. and on military bases in Vietnam. Many times the racial prejudice within an individual could be clearly seen, but other times it was hidden and insidious.

One evening several in our police squad had a few beers behind our barracks after our watch. One of our police officers who appeared kind and usually kept to himself joined us. He got very inebriated and we were startled at what he said.

This native Georgian, his inhibitions gone, told us how as a child his father would take him to KKK meetings and sometimes to burn crosses in community member’s yards. He also remembered his dad proudly talking about seeing a lynching when he was a boy and his grandmother telling him to “Never forget the Civil War.” He continued to tell us that when he got back home his goal was to join the Georgia State Troopers. He finally told us “Yankees” that if he saw our Northern license plates as we drove through Georgia, we would get a speeding ticket whether we were speeding or not. If this man did join the ranks of the Georgia State Highway Patrol, how many troopers today may still be influenced by this bigoted American?