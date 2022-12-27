GUEST COLUMN: Iowa’s electricity rate structure ensures continued low-cost, reliable energy for consumers

Iowa’s electricity rate structure ensures continued low-cost, reliable energy for consumers

Weather often makes us focus on things we take for granted, such as keeping our lights on, heating our homes or having the ability to travel whenever and however we want to without delays. It also reminds us of the role our utilities play to provide us with safe and reliable electricity. Our utility partners are working around the clock each day to provide energy to your home and business — reliably, affordably, and sustainably.

While there is a lot of change occurring in the energy landscape and a heightened awareness of how it impacts our lives, the one thing that doesn’t change is how important it is to ensure energy is affordable and reliable for all customers. Extreme weather and changes in policy have led our national regulators to raise reliability concerns that have never been an issue before in Iowa. Your utilities take their role very seriously to ensure they have all the tools and resources in place to keep a very complex system running smoothly 24/7 on your behalf.

In Iowa, we are fortunate to have a system that works – and one that gives us rates that are among the lowest in the nation with grid reliability and energy produced by renewable generation that is among the highest.

However, it seems that’s not good enough for a few. There’s a new group that wants to change the rules to benefit their own interests. Their scheme would allow only a few of Iowa’s largest energy users to “exit” the market the rest of us rely on and are supported by. Their plan comes at the cost of every other customers’ bottom line.

Iowa’s low energy rates and growing percentage of renewables has attracted a lot of big tech customers, as well as helped our existing businesses grow and be successful. These groups, who claim to represent the best interest of all Iowans, have proposed a system where “less sophisticated” customers would pay more. What this means is a shift in the balance and equity that Iowa’s regulated system has provided to all customers.

Disrupting the balanced approach, which is guaranteed by the regulated energy environment to not pick winners and losers, would destroy the very construct that works best for Iowans. It’s simple supply and demand economics: If the largest buyers of energy get to leave the system whenever it benefits them, that creates a cost shift that all other electric consumers bear, not to mention the reliability risk it creates. That might be how they do things in California, but it’s not the Iowa way.

Just like you don’t have to touch a hot stove to know you will get burned, Iowans don’t have to go down the risky road of deregulation, masked as “competitive choice,” to learn what others have. States like California, Texas and Illinois, to name a few, have energy rates much higher than Iowa’s, prices that are more volatile and energy supplies that are less reliable.

Personally, I trust that my lights will come on every time I flip the switch. I expect my home to stay warm even as the temperatures drop. I take pride in Iowa’s home-grown energy generation, including our leadership in harvesting the wind. And every month when I pay my bill, I’m glad that my rates are well below the national average.

Let’s not break a system that is working and has been proven to support all of Iowa, not just so a select few who have decided they need to change the rules on the backs of everyday Iowans can only benefit themselves.

Photos of the massive winter storm sweeping across America