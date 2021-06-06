GUEST COLUMN: Iowa Republicans have turned into Big Brother

Are you older and want to ask your neighbor to drop off your absentee ballot at the courthouse? Better not — Iowa Republicans made that neighborly act a felony crime. Seriously.

Want your local school board to make decisions which guide your children when they’re at school? Forget about it — Republican legislators know what your child should or shouldn’t discuss at school, so they overruled local school boards and put it into a new law. And that law covers your adult children at Iowa’s universities and colleges too.

Is it OK if you’re a small business owner to keep your employees safe by having anyone who enters your store be vaccinated? Don’t be silly – Iowa Republicans don’t allow that.

Want to speak out and attend a protest about an issue you care about? Be extra careful — legislative Republicans just decided to hold harmless anyone who happens to run you over with their car while you’re there.

If you’re a woman dealing with an intimate medical decision, can you involve just you, your doctor and your insurance company? Not if Iowa Republicans get their way – they not only want to limit what you can do with your body, they also want to dictate what your doctor can and can’t discuss with you.