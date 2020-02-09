GUEST COLUMN: Iowa medical CEOs feel Medicare-for-All could bankrupt Iowa’s medical systems

A medical professional friend of mine attended a meeting and heard the CEO of MercyOne say there’s a drastic difference around the country in what Medicare sets for their medical fees. In Iowa and other Midwest states medical providers may only get one-fourth or less of the medical reimbursement other states get from Medicare for the same procedure. The Medicare fee reimbursement ratios for different areas of the U.S. have not been changed for decades. So if the country would instantly go to a Medicare For All, there is a chance medical providers would face bankruptcy. There is also fear many medical clinics would economically need to use physician’s assistants or nurse practitioners to see the bulk of patients rather than doctors in order to keep their doors open.