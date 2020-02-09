GUEST COLUMN: Iowa medical CEOs feel Medicare-for-All could bankrupt Iowa’s medical systems

Several Democratic candidates vying to be nominated for president are adamant about having a “Medicare For All” health system in the United States. A CEO of a large medical company in Iowa says a Medicare-for-all system could bankrupt his organization.
CEO Gil Irey of Cedar Valley Medical Specialists in Waterloo told me he feels Medicare for all would bankrupt his system under Iowa’s current Medicare compensation levels.
“Iowa is always ranked third to fourth in quality of health care, but only ranked around 48th in amount of Medicare compensation.” Irey said. “Socialized medicine would be an absolute disaster both for patient care and America’s economy.”
For many procedures Medicare only pays around 10% of what the medical providers ask, forcing to raise prices for non-Medicare patients. Regular insurance companies then bear the brunt of making up the amount and pass on the costs in Americans’ health insurance premiums.
A medical professional friend of mine attended a meeting and heard the CEO of MercyOne say there’s a drastic difference around the country in what Medicare sets for their medical fees. In Iowa and other Midwest states medical providers may only get one-fourth or less of the medical reimbursement other states get from Medicare for the same procedure. The Medicare fee reimbursement ratios for different areas of the U.S. have not been changed for decades. So if the country would instantly go to a Medicare For All, there is a chance medical providers would face bankruptcy. There is also fear many medical clinics would economically need to use physician’s assistants or nurse practitioners to see the bulk of patients rather than doctors in order to keep their doors open.
To imagine what impact this might have, MercyOne is a connected system of health care facilities and services with more than 20,000 colleagues in 15 Iowa metropolitan areas. MercyOne is a joint operating agreement between two of the largest Roman Catholic, not-for-profit health organizations in the United States: Catholic Health Initiatives and Trinity Health. Catholic Health Initiatives operates 104 hospitals and hundreds of other health facilities. It works in 17 states from Pennsylvania to the Pacific Coast. Trinity Health serves people in 22 states from coast to coast. It has 93 hospitals and 120 continuing-care locations, including home care, hospice, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and senior living facilities. It provides nearly 2.5 million visits annually. It employs 97,000 full-time colleagues including 5,300 physicians. MercyOne, Catholic Health Initiatives and Trinity Health are united in service to the poor, underserved and the country’s aging population.
Another large medical group, UnityPoint Health, is a network of hospitals, clinics and home care services in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. The organization grew to encompass 12 metropolitan areas and changed its name in 2013 to reflect the fact it was no longer exclusive to Iowa. UnityPoint has over 32,000 employees, including home care experts, and more than 1,100 doctors and specialists.
So Democratic candidates who are insisting on a Medicare-for-all system may not be viable candidates for president considering the vast medical system we have in America. There are around 1.1 million doctors in the United States, 2.8 million registered nurses, 115,000 physician assistants, over 750,000 licensed practical nurses, plus millions of other medical related employees in the United States. In 2017, U.S. health care costs were $3.5 trillion. That makes health care one of the country’s largest industries. It equals 17.9% of the gross domestic product.
Although most people agree health care costs are too high in America, there are also millions of American voters who profit from or work in the medical profession who could sway the election. At this point it is incredibly risky to run any candidate who wants to turn America’s medical system upside-down. Democrats should be careful if they want to defeat Donald Trump. Picking a Medicare-for-all candidate might certainly doom the election for Democrats!
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.