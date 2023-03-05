Before my 2019 retirement (and the pandemic), people learning I was a professor of public health responded with polite neutrality, whereas after the start of the pandemic many people viewed me (and others in any way connected to public health) as being aligned with either Satan or the Messiah. People felt comfortable sharing strong, sometimes angry and unsolicited opinions about masking, vaccinations, and Dr. Anthony Fauci (for starters). So many opinions were expressed from an “all-good” or “all-bad” perspective that I began to call these extreme viewpoints the “Satan or Messiah Syndrome.”

Extreme viewpoints aren’t the province of a single political perspective. Eric Swalwell’s proposal to kick every Russian student out of the U.S. because Putin invaded Ukraine is certainly extreme. Sarah Huckabee Sanders distinction between “normal or crazy” in her response to Biden’s State of the Union address sounds “all good/all bad” to me. I think that’s what she intended.

The revelation that the “Iowa House Republicans may push for a ban on gender affirming care for minors” (Courier, Feb. 24) is a horrifically cruel proposal consistent with the all-things-transgender-are-Satan-inspired view of current Iowa Republican leaders. The Williams Institute (a research center affiliated with the UCLA School of Law), using the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey (BRFSS), estimates the percent of the population who are transgender is approximately .006. That predicts approximately 3,100 Iowa K-12 students are transgender. Most continue to live their lives consistent with their gender labeled at birth, but for those who seek to live authentically (a trendy but accurate term for students who want to live consistently with their gender identity), restroom use is an example of the conundrum of trans existence.

As the grandparent of three young women, I felt concern upon learning our youngest granddaughter had a trans boy as a sixth-grade classmate. I recently asked her (she’s now 16) what she remembered about that trans student’s “coming out.” “Nothing” she told me “except that he used the school’s family restroom. He’s a nice guy,” she added. Her school followed best practices, supported that trans student, his family, and all the students in their school, and they all navigated those years comfortably.

I’m certain no child ever said to themselves, “I think I’ll change my gender identity because it will make my life easier. Perhaps I’ll even win a sports medal or scholarship.”

Professional medical and health associations consistently support medical care for transgender youth, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Counseling Association and the American Psychiatric Association.

Conversely, some in the Legislature want to actively hurt trans children and their families. They are without qualification to offer a medical opinion, especially when measured against the qualifications of the million plus American physicians represented by the professional organizations which overwhelmingly support trans care across the life span. They have merely copied hateful proposals from other states to deny medical care that is, for some trans children, literally life-saving. The risk of suicide ideation is more than four times higher in trans children than all teens, and suicide attempts occur more than twice as frequently among trans children. The provision of trans care is protective against those risks.

We should figuratively be wrapping our wings around families with trans children, and the children themselves. We should lift them up with our kindness. We should help them access the health care they need, and revere the health care providers who serve them.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders tells us the choice is between “normal and crazy.” For Iowa’s children who seek to live their God-given truth, Iowa legislators need to choose Iowa nice over Iowa hate.