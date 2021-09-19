GUEST COLUMN: Iowa farmers need bipartisan infrastructure plan

Here’s an easy way to to tell how important Iowa roads, highways, bridges and waterways are to farmers. The next time you are at a gas station or rest stop along I-80 or I-35, ask a truck driver what’s in their load. Or visit a rail yard or barge loading facility and watch as Iowa corn, soybeans, ethanol, pork, beef and more agricultural products are sent out to feed, fuel not only the country but the world.

Our state’s farmers depend on access to new foreign and domestic markets, and that access depends on reliable infrastructure. Agriculture products are the single largest user of freight services in the U.S., making up 24% of freight services across all modes by tonnage with $3.1 trillion worth of agriculture products moved across all transportation methods in 2018.

That’s why farmers across our state should take notice that Congress is moving forward on a bipartisan infrastructure package that will invest in the many forms of transportation we rely on. That includes investing in our locks and dams; shoring up bridges that carry ag products and support heavy farming equipment; and jumpstarting long-delayed road modernization projects.

The bipartisan plan even investing in rural broadband which farmers across Iowa, who increasingly rely on modern farming technology, know is essential to keep farming operations competitive.