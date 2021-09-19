GUEST COLUMN: Iowa farmers need bipartisan infrastructure plan

Here’s an easy way to to tell how important Iowa roads, highways, bridges and waterways are to farmers. The next time you are at a gas station or rest stop along I-80 or I-35, ask a truck driver what’s in their load. Or visit a rail yard or barge loading facility and watch as Iowa corn, soybeans, ethanol, pork, beef and more agricultural products are sent out to feed, fuel not only the country but the world.
Our state’s farmers depend on access to new foreign and domestic markets, and that access depends on reliable infrastructure. Agriculture products are the single largest user of freight services in the U.S., making up 24% of freight services across all modes by tonnage with $3.1 trillion worth of agriculture products moved across all transportation methods in 2018.
That’s why farmers across our state should take notice that Congress is moving forward on a bipartisan infrastructure package that will invest in the many forms of transportation we rely on. That includes investing in our locks and dams; shoring up bridges that carry ag products and support heavy farming equipment; and jumpstarting long-delayed road modernization projects.
The bipartisan plan even investing in rural broadband which farmers across Iowa, who increasingly rely on modern farming technology, know is essential to keep farming operations competitive.
Their was a time when Iowa’s infrastructure was one of the best in the country, if not the world. And we do good work to support our roadways, railways and bridges. But unfortunately, we are still in need of many critical upgrades.
The American Society of Civil Engineers 2021 report card gave Iowa’s infrastructure a grade of C. Of the 17 infrastructure categories ASCE assessed, nearly all of them were graded as mediocre. The report noted backlogs and budget challenges. It certainly wasn’t the kind of report card our farmers deserve.
The bipartisan plan in Congress would help reverse the erosion of Iowa’s infrastructure. It would also be an investment in the future. Iowa farmers can’t wait around for the list of the infrastructure needs to get longer. Particularly because as a country we have sat on the sideline while our competitors, including China and Brazil, are making significant investments in infrastructure to improve their competitive position.
Since 2014, costs for major Brazilian ports have decreased and are approximately the same as costs in the U.S. Similarly, China’s ambitious investment in infrastructure at home and across the globe is giving them a leg up on our farmers with each new road they build.
Of course, many of our competitors don’t have to navigate a partisan political process. And as every Iowan knows, we haven’t seen a lot of working across the aisle recently on policies that bring benefit to our state. Which is why we need to encourage congress to move forward plans like this one when they do reach agreement.
That starts with our state’s members of Congress who have a long history of standing up for our farmers.
Senator Chuck Grassley should be commended for being one of 19 Republican Senators who supported this bill in the Senate. As the bill moves to the House, we urge our entire Iowa House delegation to support it as well. Representatives Hinson, Feenstra, Axne, and Miller-Meeks all know how important agriculture is to Iowa-let’s work together to get something done for our state’s farmers!
All our representatives need to recognize the essential nature of our roads, bridges, ports, and waterways to farmers by voting for the investment in this bill. Not only will the bill support good-paying jobs across our state in the actual construction phase, it will pay dividends for decades to come for Iowa agriculture.
We are done sitting on the sidelines. Our competitors have taken advantage for too long. This is a once-in-a-generation chance to get even—and on an even playing field Iowa farmers can beat anyone. Our Congressional leaders need to give us a fighting chance.
Bob Hemesath farms near Decorah and serves as a director for the National Corn Growers Association.