GUEST COLUMN: Iowa agriculture plows ahead on front lines of pandemic

Community stewardship defines the renewable fuels industry in Iowa. Renewable fuels producers across the state have shifted production to manufacture hand sanitizer to help meet the needs of Iowa hospitals and local communities. When these companies flagged a regulatory hurdle to doing this, we worked to cut red tape so they could help. The nationwide efforts to “flatten the curve” and save lives have delivered a financial setback to the renewable fuels industry and to Iowa farmers who were already battling Big Oil for a level playing field at the pump. Idled ethanol and biodiesel plants deliver a damaging ripple effect that includes a lost market for farmers, lost jobs for workers and lost production of the Dried Distillers Grains that biofuels plants deliver to livestock producers as a high-quality feed component. We’re fighting tooth and nail to ensure the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) is implemented as the law requires. We strongly support nationwide application of the Tenth Circuit Court’s ruling on small refinery exemptions to uphold the integrity of the RFS.