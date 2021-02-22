GUEST COLUMN: Invest in Iowa's electric grid

Last week, Iowans woke up to record cold temperatures and the alarming news of crippled energy systems across the country. Especially in Texas, these interruptions to heat and electricity supply have cost lives, and freezing temperatures have compounded issues, leaving many without safe drinking water.

Unfortunately, some of the swiftest and loudest response was politicized, blaming the crisis on frozen wind turbines and questioning the reliability of renewable energy. In reality, solar and wind make up a relatively small part of the energy supply in Texas, and wind turbines can function in cold temperatures if they are weatherized as ours are here in Iowa. The blackouts in Texas had more to do with frozen equipment at gas and nuclear plants, competition for gas supply, and the huge demand for energy.

In Iowa, the problem in getting electricity to a home usually has little to do with the power plant. It is the power lines. Many Iowans lost electric power for days because of the August derecho. Limitations of the electric grid and aging energy infrastructure cause some homes to lose power with every ice storm.