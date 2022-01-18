GUEST COLUMN: Invest in Iowa’s future with endow Iowa tax credit increase

The Endow Iowa program began in 2003 with an aim of capturing a percentage of the state’s transfer of wealth to support Iowa communities now and in the future. Without question, the program has been a huge success and a model for growing community-based endowments. Since the inception of the Endow Iowa Tax Credit program, Iowa community foundations have leveraged more than $336 million in permanent endowment fund gifts. The contributions were made through 43,564 donations. The beauty of endowment funds is that these dollars will continue to grow in perpetuity, improving lives for Iowans both now and for generations to come. Last year alone, Endow Iowa funds at Iowa community foundations granted over $20 million to nonprofits and charitable causes in the state.

Endow Iowa tax credits are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to donors who make a gift to a permanent endowment fund, established for the benefit of an Iowa charitable cause, at a qualified community foundation in Iowa. Qualified community foundations are those accredited by National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. The program is utilized by a wide range of donors, including individuals and businesses, with a majority of donations being $1,000 or less. The program began when the state legislature made $2 million in tax credits available. Demand for the tax credits has grown each year and since 2013, $6 million has been available annually through this program.

Iowa community foundations have reached a challenging point in being able to realize the program’s full potential. The program is so successful that the credits are exhausted earlier and earlier each year. All 2020 credits were allocated before the end of 2019; all 2021 credits were allocated by December 2020; and all 2022 credits were allocated via a waitlist by September 2021. As a result, all Endow Iowa tax credit applications submitted from September 2021 on will be added to the 2023 waitlist. Without legislative action, we anticipate Endow Iowa tax credit applications being added to the 2024 waitlist as early as the first quarter of 2022.

Of course, this demand is a good problem. Iowans are investing in endowed funds at record rates in Iowa, but now they are waiting up to two years to realize this tax advantage. In order for this program to remain effective, the state legislature should increase the annual allocation from $6 million per year to $10 million per year. For each public tax credit dollar allocated, four private philanthropy dollars are leveraged. Those funds are making incredible impact in each county in Iowa.

Funds like the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Endowment Fund, a fund established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA). Established in 2013 by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, the fund provides a reliable, sustainable source of income for the Food Bank. As food insecurity increases across Iowa, more and more funding is needed to address the needs of families across the Food Bank’s region. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank Endowment Fund currently provides nearly $15,000 each year to help the organization carry out its mission. The fund’s incredible growth has, in large part, come through donations by people passionate about making sure local families have food on their tables even when experiencing hardships. The Endow Iowa 25% state tax credit provides an additional incentive for donors to give to a cause close to their hearts. This fund is just one of over 150 endowed nonprofit funds eligible for Endow Iowa tax credits held with CFNEIA and its affiliate foundations, providing a secure, forever source of income for nonprofits across a 20-county region.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s partnership with CFNEIA is a win for both the community and generous individuals and families. Unfortunately, without an increase to the annual allocation, the Endow Iowa tax credits will continue to compound in future years and Iowa communities may miss out on endowed gifts that could benefit their communities forever. This program not only benefits Iowa donors, but also the nonprofits, charitable causes and communities they love. We hope the Legislature will see the continued value of this program and recommit to the program’s goals with an increase in Endow Iowa funds for the future.

Kaye Englin is president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Kari McCann Boutell is president of the Iowa Council of Foundations.