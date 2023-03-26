Do you know what would be a really good idea? Increasing the federal minimal wage. Yes, we could seek to accomplish this on a state-by-state basis, but that seems to be a much harder slog. Let’s check the record and see when the minimum wage was last determined.

It was back in July 2009. So, if you had a baby in July 2009, that child is probably now in eighth grade. If you had a child about to start kindergarten in the fall of 2009, that youngster might be thinking about his/her sophomore year in college, or perhaps a second year in the workforce beginning. If it’s work, let’s hope compensation is better than minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage hasn’t moved in almost 14 years, when it was set at $7.25. Even worse, the tipped minimum wage has been stuck at just $2.13 an hour since 1996. It’s well past time to make a significant adjustment. Of course, there’s another alternative. We could simply mandate across-the-board, price rollbacks to 2009 costs. Here are some examples: $2.58 for a gallon of gas ($3.50 today); $1.65 for a dozen eggs ($3.54 today); $3.03 for a gallon of milk ($4.38 today); $3.58 for a Big Mac ($5.81 today). And how about services? Just look at two items, the cost of a haircut and the cost of dental services. During this period, prices of haircuts are almost 42% higher; the cost of dental services are 45% higher.

No one can live on these poverty wages. A whopping 64% of Americans from all political parties agree it is time to raise the minimum wage, according to the latest NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist poll. So why the inaction from Congress? Perhaps it’s the millions of dollars spent each year by the National Restaurant Association, also known as the “other NRA.” Through lobbying efforts and donations to politicians, this NRA has effectively blocked all progress at the federal level and has successfully derailed many state and local efforts to raise the minimum wage, including right here in Iowa, when in 2017 the state intervened to block local minimum wage increases in several Iowa counties.

The pandemic proved just how important low-wage workers are. As the world came to a standstill, we still needed groceries. We still needed our goods delivered; the elderly still needed care. Workers on the bottom rung of the economy suddenly found themselves on the frontlines of a global pandemic. We called them essential workers, but with low wages, we treat them as expendable.

It is beyond obvious that it’s time to raise the minimum wage and do away with the subminimum wage. Every working family should be able to feel pride in the work that they do, but that feeling is hard to come by when you’re just scraping buy. No one in America who works full time should be living in poverty; it’s a long-held ideal we’ve not yet come close to living up to. It is time to come together, put big money politics aside and restore the dignity of work.

So go ahead and make that call. Tell your congressperson that America needs a raise. And while you’re at it, tell them to stop taking donations from the “other NRA”. If they should happen to ask, tell them Americans for Democratic Action sent you.

