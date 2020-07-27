GUEST COLUMN: In-person bar exam poses lethal risk

What does that limbo look like? Our former students paid for law school with loans that are about to come due. They are expected – and need – to study full-time for the bar exam. Graduates are living on credit, loans, or the generosity of family and friends until they get their first paycheck in three years. But those who have a job may not be able to start working or may have to take a lower salary if they aren’t admitted to a bar. Some graduates will lose their jobs because they aren’t yet licensed. Graduates still looking for jobs – often those who go into the public sector – are at a tremendous disadvantage in the job hunt without a bar license. Many of our former students have already signed leases on apartments in the cities and towns where they had planned to practice law, but they may have no income to pay their rent. In the best case scenario, they have a job and can meet their financial obligations, but they have no time to study for a later bar exam.