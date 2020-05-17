Guest Column: In a pandemic, leisure can turn deadly

Last week I authored a guest opinion in USA Today regarding how reopening the leisure industry could cause COVID-19 to spread fast. Although USA Today reaches millions of readers, I am repeating its message, shorted from the original article, for residents of Northeast Iowa, as COVID-19 has not declined in our county, which is what Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, has suggested prior to community reopening.
The USA Today article can be found at https://bit.ly/3bCFcYo
One of the core assumptions governors are making is that people will be able to socially distance at leisure spaces such as at restaurants, shopping malls, spas, and fitness centers. Leisure is often based on care for another (such as taking someone you care about out to eat), care of self (working out at a fitness center), enjoyment (watching a movie at a theater or shopping for clothes), and compassion (neighbors gathering around the fire pit in the backyard). After a few days, these positive leisure attributes will make people forget about healthy fear and social distancing long enough to create COVID-19 spread.
I witnessed this shopping for groceries: a woman calling out to an old friend, asking how things are going, and then they are gathered much closer than 6 feet. They chatted for about 20 minutes and two more friends joined them, all too close. I also witnessed this as my wife called a family in our neighborhood and communicated she was going to leave a gift by the front door and to not engage. She left the gift and as she was walking away the house door flew open and young children ran to greet her, with the parents thanking her and moving too close. A momentary lapse, motivated by gratitude, kindness, and compassion. Good intentions that now, due to COVID-19, can be deadly; so easy to forget to social distance when enjoying oneself and wanting others to experience joy and care. As a religious person, I see the same forgetfulness happening if spiritual and religious gatherings are opened prematurely.
Gradual exposure linked to enjoyment and compassion will cause us to let down our guard. This is what systematic desensitization is. When used in therapy, it helps a client relax unhealthy coping techniques, such as anxiety or fear-based thinking. Reopening part of the leisure industry will cause people to relax the needed coping technique of social distancing.
Instead of engaging in the leisure industry people can develop a home-bound optimal leisure lifestyle that consists of one serious leisure activity supplemented by casual and project-based leisure. Serious leisure is centered on acquiring and expressing special skills, knowledge, and experience that take months, and sometimes years, to develop. My youngest son has taken the extra free time he now has and developed a serious skill-based hobby and has purchased a watch repair kit and is tinkering away at repairing old watches. The Wikipedia List of Hobbies identifies hundreds of skill-based hobbies to pursue, many home based. Casual leisure is short-lived activities that require little or no specialized training. My wife and I are watching comedies and documentaries on Netflix and enjoying it. Project-based leisure is a short-term, one-shot or occasional creative undertaking. My wife is serving her community with her sewing projects and is serving a local nonprofit agency. When our kids were young each week they picked a project of leisure learning, often it was insects, and we all had fun as we learned. Developing an optimal leisure lifestyle will provide transient moments in your day for positive emotion; a psychological breather from going stir crazy.
Research demonstrates people can remedy stress if they laugh more (casual leisure), found a hobby (serious leisure), and engage in meaning-making activities, such a volunteering in community or toward social causes (project-based leisure). Developing an optimal leisure lifestyle right now is a much better choice than opening the leisure industry as COVID-19 declines.
Our true heroes are health care workers, and their repeated request is for people to stay home until spread declines and not just as it “levels off.” Is going out to a restaurant, gym, or the shopping center worth the potential risk toward self, others, and to health care workers?
Rodney B. Dieser, Ph.D., author of five textbooks and more than 100 articles on the topic of leisure, is a professor of recreation, tourism and nonprofit leadership at the University of Northern Iowa and works 10 hours a week as a licensed mental health counselor for Covenant Family Solutions in Cedar Falls. The views expressed here are solely his own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.