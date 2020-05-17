Guest Column: In a pandemic, leisure can turn deadly

I witnessed this shopping for groceries: a woman calling out to an old friend, asking how things are going, and then they are gathered much closer than 6 feet. They chatted for about 20 minutes and two more friends joined them, all too close. I also witnessed this as my wife called a family in our neighborhood and communicated she was going to leave a gift by the front door and to not engage. She left the gift and as she was walking away the house door flew open and young children ran to greet her, with the parents thanking her and moving too close. A momentary lapse, motivated by gratitude, kindness, and compassion. Good intentions that now, due to COVID-19, can be deadly; so easy to forget to social distance when enjoying oneself and wanting others to experience joy and care. As a religious person, I see the same forgetfulness happening if spiritual and religious gatherings are opened prematurely.

Gradual exposure linked to enjoyment and compassion will cause us to let down our guard. This is what systematic desensitization is. When used in therapy, it helps a client relax unhealthy coping techniques, such as anxiety or fear-based thinking. Reopening part of the leisure industry will cause people to relax the needed coping technique of social distancing.