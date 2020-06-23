GUEST COLUMN: If you control the present, you control the past

First, there was an imagined society in which people led dehumanized and fearful lives. It takes place in a wild and misery-filled world following a catastrophic event that brought about societal collapse, murder, revenge, and intense fear. Desperate, unhinged people occupied both sides of the conflict. I’m describing what was going on in the series of “Mad Max” movies. Next, do you remember the following statement of frustration from another book and movie? “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the party is always right.” That was Winston, secretly talking to Julia about the “Big Brother” government in George Orwell’s iconic novel “1984.”