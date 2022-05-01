GUEST COLUMN: Humility: The antidote to arrogance

In an essay in The American Interest (August 28, 2019) author David Blankenhorn writes: “We live in the age of arrogance — an unforgiving, intolerant, anger-stoked age of entrenched confirmation bias across groups and of constantly alleged binary political choices in which your position is entirely wrong and mine is entirely right.” While Blankenhorn thinks that humility is an antidote to political arrogance, I would make the stronger claim that it is the remedy for counteracting any kind of arrogance.

Acquiring humility first requires that I view myself as no more important than anyone else. The Declaration of Independence claims it is self-evidently true that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights,” among which are the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It affirms that we are all equally important because we have God-given rights that cannot be wrested or taken away from us. So, it is not surprising that many people believe humility is a distinctively religious concept.

In "Morality: Its Nature and Justification" (Oxford University Press, 2005), philosopher Bernard Gert has a perspective on humility that does not depend on religious ideas, but on certain features of human nature we all share. Gert thinks that understanding humility involves realizing that a human person is vulnerable, fallible, and dependent on others.

Vulnerability is susceptibility to being harmed. I can suffer harm in a myriad of ways. Another person can cause me pain, or kill me, or deprive me of my freedom. The media bombards us with stories of reputations being tarnished, lives snuffed out, and persons being thrown into prison for crimes they never committed. Our common vulnerability is the great leveler that makes us aware of the fragile nature of human life. It puts us on a par with one another.

Fallibility is proneness to making mistakes. Human error seems hardwired into the very fabric of our lives. The older I get, the more I wish I could travel back in time and erase my past mistakes. Most of us have made an insensitive remark or done something that harmed another person. We wish we could take back what we said or undo the harmful deed. But we cannot change the past. At best, we can try and make it up to the person, in hopes of mending a broken relationship. It is easy to find fault with others, to expose their mistakes. Not so much when it comes to our own. Humility requires that I own up to and acknowledge my mistakes.

Finally, there is my dependency on others. Gert notes that a humble person cannot “take complete credit for being the kind of person he is, that his family, school and society were indispensable factors in his being who he is and his being able to do what he does.”

An arrogant person, on the other hand, “regards himself as a self-made person.” He “arrogates to himself the credit that belongs to others.” This may explain why he comports himself with an air of superiority, is often pompous and condescending to others.

The Christian apologist C.S. Lewis is often quoted as saying that “humility does not consist in thinking less of yourself but in thinking about yourself less.” Some scholars have questioned whether those exact words can be found in Lewis’ "Mere Christianity." But leaving the academic debate aside, the point embedded in the quotation is well taken. There is nothing wrong with a proper pride. We should be proud of what we have accomplished in life. There is no need to think less of ourselves.

But when we regard ourselves as immune from harm, or think we are incapable of making a mistake, or become so preoccupied with thinking about ourselves that we forget the contributions of those who have helped fashion us into the persons we are today, then we begin viewing ourselves as more important than other people. Arrogance is in the driver’s seat.

Cultivating humility in our personal attitudes and public behavior can serve as a check on any tendency we might have to be arrogant. It has the potential to heal the fractures in our social and political life by defusing anger and intolerance and finding that much sought after “common ground.”

John Kearney is professor emeritus of philosophy at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has been a resident of Waterloo since August 2017. The views expressed here are his own.

