GUEST COLUMN: How worried should we be about inflation?

So, the prospect of inflation alarms you. After all, the June Consumer Price Index is up, again. You may have even heard some folks talk about the “Great Inflation” during the Vietnam War. Prices increased 12% to 15% per year. Mortgage rates topped 18%. Wages could not keep up, and the standard of living of many plummeted. In short, inflation hurt people, especially people on fixed incomes. So, people are justifiably concerned about inflation today. So, let’s consider what the increase in prices reported by the CPI means.
First and foremost, price fluctuations are due to two fundamental economic forces: (1) the microeconomic forces of supply and demand and (2) the macroeconomic force of changes in the overall level of all prices. The former does not cause inflation, while the latter is inflation. Fundamentally, inflation is a monetary phenomenon. In simple yet powerful terms, it is too many dollars chasing too few goods. But this expression of inflation leaves much out of the discussion. For example, one of the most misunderstood aspects of inflation is whether it is caused by deficit spending. That is, if the government spends more money than it collects in taxes, will that deficit spending cause inflation? After all, the Vietnam War was almost entirely financed by deficit spending.
We must look at the entire picture to understand deficit spending and inflation. The federal government balances its budget by borrowing the money, if necessary. That is exactly what the federal government did to pay for the Vietnam war; it borrowed the money. So, does this borrowing cause inflation? Not necessarily.
Deficit spending is always paid for using borrowed money, and none of it necessarily causes inflation. Recall that inflation is a monetary phenomenon. Inflation occurs when the Federal Reserve monetizes the federal government’s deficit spending. That is, the Fed, as it is called, accommodates Treasury’s borrowing, even by buying some of the bonds (IOUs) that the Treasury sells. That’s how the federal government borrows money. It sells IOUs (bonds and other types of securities).
When the Fed buys government debt (bonds, notes, etc.), the dollars it uses to pay for these government securities is deposited into banks, thus creating excess cash reserves at these banks. These “Fed dollars”, unlike our dollars, are very powerful. If you or I buy or sell something, we have absolutely no impact on the money supply. But, when the Fed does so, it has a huge impact on the money supply. When the Fed buys government securities, Fed dollars are deposited into the sellers’ bank accounts. Banks now have excess cash (the Fed dollars), which they use to make more loans. The loan proceeds get deposited into other banks who repeat the process. This is what happened during the Vietnam War. The government borrowed money to pay for the war, and the Fed monetized this debt by buying a lot of the federal IOUs (bonds, notes, etc.). The banks lent out the Fed dollars over and over again, expanding the money supply, and the result was year after year of inflation. Too many dollars chasing too few goods.
The Fed fully understands how inflation works, so there is no reason for the U.S. to experience another Great Inflation. The trouble is that to halt inflation, the Fed must arrest the growth of the money supply that results in higher interest rates. These higher interest rates will be unpopular, but necessary to cure the economy of inflation. So, if you are concerned about inflation, don’t write your congressperson, write Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve System.
Hans Isakson is a professor emeritus of economics who has published over 40 articles in various economic journals. He lives in Cedar Falls, IA.