GUEST COLUMN: How worried should we be about inflation?

Deficit spending is always paid for using borrowed money, and none of it necessarily causes inflation. Recall that inflation is a monetary phenomenon. Inflation occurs when the Federal Reserve monetizes the federal government’s deficit spending. That is, the Fed, as it is called, accommodates Treasury’s borrowing, even by buying some of the bonds (IOUs) that the Treasury sells. That’s how the federal government borrows money. It sells IOUs (bonds and other types of securities).

When the Fed buys government debt (bonds, notes, etc.), the dollars it uses to pay for these government securities is deposited into banks, thus creating excess cash reserves at these banks. These “Fed dollars”, unlike our dollars, are very powerful. If you or I buy or sell something, we have absolutely no impact on the money supply. But, when the Fed does so, it has a huge impact on the money supply. When the Fed buys government securities, Fed dollars are deposited into the sellers’ bank accounts. Banks now have excess cash (the Fed dollars), which they use to make more loans. The loan proceeds get deposited into other banks who repeat the process. This is what happened during the Vietnam War. The government borrowed money to pay for the war, and the Fed monetized this debt by buying a lot of the federal IOUs (bonds, notes, etc.). The banks lent out the Fed dollars over and over again, expanding the money supply, and the result was year after year of inflation. Too many dollars chasing too few goods.