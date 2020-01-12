GUEST COLUMN: How Democrats could lose ground in Iowa

That’s because most Americans engage in various market transactions, often without thinking much about it. For instance, Iowa’s nearly $30 billion agricultural industry relies on futures. These financial vehicles are the way farmers hedge risk, so they know in advance whether they’ll get a good price on their corn, dairy, or beef before putting the time and money into production.

Futures transactions would be taxed under an FTT, and this would be a gut punch to rural America. It would make the high-wire act of turning a profit at farming even more challenging. And where goes the farmer, there go we all. With an FTT in place, grocery prices would rise across the country and agricultural economies would suffer.

Although farm futures may be a unique concern, other targets of the FTT would strike hardworking people directly, regardless of their industry or address. For example, accounts intended for children’s college education would be affected, and students would need to take out $7,800 more in loans to make up for the costs.