GUEST COLUMN: How Democrats could lose ground in Iowa

Democrats have a real opportunity in Iowa. The U.S. Senate battle is heating up, and all U.S. House races could be competitive. To shift the political balance in Washington, however, the candidate leading the ticket must boost performance in rural areas.
What happens here Feb. 3 will be a national bellwether for November. After the trade wars, ethanol setbacks, disaster relief funding problems, and other administration failures, some previous Trump fans are open-minded heading into 2020. But the White House seems to have recognized its softening support. They’ve capitulated to China to encourage more U.S. food exports and taken other steps to woo rural America. Recent polling shows the efforts may be working.
It would be a shame for Democrats to cede this ground without a fight, but it appears some presidential candidates would do so. Operating in a radical echo chamber, several top contenders have overreached with their policy proposals. Now confronted with tough questions about how to pay for everything they’ve promised, a troubling pattern has emerged.
While Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax remains an outlier, several Democratic hopefuls from the far-left to the center have embraced a different option, a financial transaction tax, or FTT. A seemingly more palatable alternative for funding big ticket items like “Medicare for All,” an FTT could wreak more damage, especially in rural areas.
That’s because most Americans engage in various market transactions, often without thinking much about it. For instance, Iowa’s nearly $30 billion agricultural industry relies on futures. These financial vehicles are the way farmers hedge risk, so they know in advance whether they’ll get a good price on their corn, dairy, or beef before putting the time and money into production.
Futures transactions would be taxed under an FTT, and this would be a gut punch to rural America. It would make the high-wire act of turning a profit at farming even more challenging. And where goes the farmer, there go we all. With an FTT in place, grocery prices would rise across the country and agricultural economies would suffer.
Although farm futures may be a unique concern, other targets of the FTT would strike hardworking people directly, regardless of their industry or address. For example, accounts intended for children’s college education would be affected, and students would need to take out $7,800 more in loans to make up for the costs.
Even more common are retirement investments. Half of U.S. households participate in an investment plan, such as a pension, 401(k), or 403(b). In Iowa, public sector employees alone contribute over $500 million to pension funds. Add in private retirements, and billions of dollars of the Hawkeye state’s hard-earned savings would fall under an FTT.
Studies suggest the average investor would earn about $6,000 less on a $10,000 investment over 20 years. With such diminished returns, countless Americans will be forced to work far longer just to retire.
There would be other fallout, too. Mortgages would be more expensive, taxpayers would eat the added costs of government financing, and market volatility would increase, making all investments less secure.
Wall Street is well-positioned to thrive in such an environment. Big investment firms will adopt new risk management strategies, and they’ll pass FTT costs on to their customers — the rest of us. The average American family, on the other hand, will foot the bill for the FTT in nearly every possible way.
Democrats have been thinking big about how to improve the lot of working families, and they’ve launched important discussions about inequality and opportunity. Iowans are receptive to their ideas. But now candidates must ground their proposals in financial reality and reassure rural and moderate voters that they won’t impose unaffordable “pay fors” on the very same people they champion.
State Rep. Bruce Bearinger of Oelwein is the former education director of Buchanan County’s Iowa State Extension and Regional Extension. He also served as the economic development director at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.