GUEST COLUMN: Hope springs eternal at Statehouse

Knowing Iowa’s 88th General Assembly (2019-2020) ended as a mind-boggling head-spinner, hope springs eternal when the 89th General Assembly convenes on Jan. 11.

With the Republican Party controlling the Iowa House, Senate and governor’s office (2017-present), it’s important to know the bad legislation Iowans luckily avoided, what bills passed we’ll regret and the missed opportunities.

The following measures did not pass due to some GOP legislators refuting their peers and/or by wisely working across the aisle with their Democratic colleagues: 1) using the Iowa Constitution to ban abortion, even in cases of rape or incest; 2) creating new barriers for kids and families who need food assistance and health care; 3) raising taxes on Iowans with fixed incomes to pay for another tax cut for the wealthy; 4) lowering unemployment benefits for workers displaced due to plant closure; and 5) repealing the bottle bill.