GUEST COLUMN: History, art, literacy help us weather hard times

So?

So, we can add to our litany of worries?

But we are not trying just to survive; we are trying to live. We need a new program, and new (though very old) disciplines to embrace.

STEM may get us to Mars, but HAL is going to allow us to live on Earth.

Not that HAL, the errant sentient computer who first appeared in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, “2001, A Space Odyssey.” Although perhaps we should follow that HAL’s mantra when he claims, “I am putting myself to the fullest possible use.” Because we are not. We are not choosing well; we are stymied. We do not immerse ourselves in the disciplines which give our lives joy and meaning.

That is the other “HAL,” my acronym for “history, art and literacy.” The study of others’ lives, the creative expression of those lives, and their stories.

Contrary to the news, history will tell us the world is not going to hell in a hand basket. The very fact we can talk about “human rights” is a relatively new concept in humanity’s timeline. Consider slavery, gladiators, caste systems, etc. And, we are not even close to the worst time our country has ever gone through. Just a century and half ago, we were fighting a Civil War.