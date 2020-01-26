GUEST COLUMN: Higher education is good for business

A wise friend told me 20 years ago the three ingredients for a prosperous and growing community. One is location along important highways (such as the Avenue of The Saints and U.S. Highway 20). Second is a diverse base of industry and services (such as John Deere, CUNA, United Equipment Accessories, GMT, Nestle, ACCEL, etc.). The third ingredient is institutions of higher education (such as Wartburg College, University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College).
We need to maintain and strengthen each of these components in communities where we live and raise our families. International students are an important part of higher education in the United States and communities in Iowa.
Foreign students generated employment for 458,000 Americans in the 2018-19 academic year and revenue of $44.7 billion in tuition, room and board and other expenses for the U.S. economy in 2018. This puts higher education among the top 10 2017 goods and services export earners for the United States:
- Travel and transportation: $246 billion.
- Food beverage and feed (including soybeans, meat, corn): $133 billion.
- Crude oil, fuel and other petroleum products: $109 billion.
- Civilian aircraft and aircraft engines: $99 billion.
- Auto parts, engines and car tires: $86 billion.
- Finance and insurance services: $76 billion.
- Industrial machines: $57 billion.
- Passenger cars: $53 billion.
- Pharmaceuticals: $51 billion.
- Sales from intellectual property (software, movies, TV): $49 billion.
- Foreign students spending on higher education: $45 billion.
In 2010, 21 million students were enrolled in higher education institutions in the U.S.; in 2017, 20 million were enrolled. The number of new foreign students at U.S. universities went from 138,000 in 2004 to 364,000 in 2016. The IIE Open Doors 2019 Report found internationals were down 6.5% in 2017; 0.9% in each 2018 and 2019. These declines especially hit universities in the Midwest. Reasons for declining international student enrollment include student visa delays/denials, competition from other countries, the U.S. social and political environment, and increasing costs of U.S. higher education.
And, what about Iowa? Public and private universities in Iowa are mostly operating with fewer students. Layoffs and downsizing strategies are in play or under consideration at many institutions. International students are an important part of higher education enrollments and financing in Iowa. Iowa’s top 2018 earners from international trade in goods and services, according to a June 2019 analysis by Daniel Workman, are:
1. Corn: $1.4 billion.
2. Tractors (large): $813 million.
3. Soybeans: $432 million.
You have free articles remaining.
4. International student expenditures: $410 million (IIE Study).
5. Pork cuts (frozen): $401 million.
6. Herbicides: $397 million.
7. Pork cuts (fresh/chilled): $388 million.
8. Brewing/distilling dregs, waste: $384 million.
9. Solid residues including soybean oil-cake: $347 million.
10. Aircraft including engines, parts: $303 million (2.1%).
11. Front-end shovel loaders: $221 million (1.5%).
There are more than 12,000 international students now in Iowa. More than 10% of Wartburg College’s students are international. The leading international markets for Iowa’s higher education are China, India, South Korea, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. The Iowa institutions with the largest international student populations are:
- Iowa State — 4,610.
- Univercity of Iowa — 3,665.
- University of Northern Iowa — 417.
- Grinnell — 351.
- Kirkwood — 310.
Higher education is good business for Iowa. It provides employment and strengthens research capabilities. International students returning to their home countries have long-term friendships with Iowans which generate business and other opportunities.
David Fredrick of Waverly is a retired diplomat and college employee.