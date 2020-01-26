GUEST COLUMN: Higher education is good for business

In 2010, 21 million students were enrolled in higher education institutions in the U.S.; in 2017, 20 million were enrolled. The number of new foreign students at U.S. universities went from 138,000 in 2004 to 364,000 in 2016. The IIE Open Doors 2019 Report found internationals were down 6.5% in 2017; 0.9% in each 2018 and 2019. These declines especially hit universities in the Midwest. Reasons for declining international student enrollment include student visa delays/denials, competition from other countries, the U.S. social and political environment, and increasing costs of U.S. higher education.