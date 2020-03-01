Guest column: Helping the victims of childhood sexual abuse

Two things happened last month that reflect the reckoning taking place for sexual abuse occurring in this country. First, Boy Scouts of America declared bankruptcy, facing more than 300 lawsuits in response to childhood sexual abuse perpetrated by BSA volunteers.

In their statement, BSA noted how sincerely sorry they are for the abuse and how outraged they are for “times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children.” It appears the BSA feels it too has been victimized by those with nefarious intent. What the statement does not reflect is accountability for the harm the BSA itself has caused by failing to report the abuse to law enforcement, though they documented it in more than 7,000 “perversion” files.

The second thing that happened was the move of SF3032 from committee to the full Iowa Senate. This bill eliminates the statute of limitations for criminal action in sexual abuse and assault cases. In play too is whether the statute of limitations in civil court should also be revised, giving survivors opportunities to seek redress for past abuse when other legal options are not possible.