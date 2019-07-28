In the 1980s, during a monthly meeting of an Iowa chapter of a technical society of which I was president, the person in charge of the program, awkwardly introduced the evening’s guest speaker in this way: “I have invited this man they told me has some interesting experiences, and his name is Harold Brock,” and then he sat down.
Harold Brock, with a grandfatherly smile, spoke. He related the story of how when he was about 16 years old he had registered at Ford’s vocational school in Michigan as one of its first students. During the Depression there was a time when only five people worked at the Ford factory with Henry Ford, and Brock was one of them. As he continued, you could see the audience’s jaws touching the floor. Here was a man who had spent years working with Ford and later with Edison, Goodrich and other American technological giants. Brock explained that he had been assigned to develop the first Ford tractor and how they designed it in a way to fit in rail cars for shipment around the country.
In 1959, Harold had left Ford to take the helm at John Deere’s Product Engineering Center. He had extensive international business travels and understood management styles of different countries. He had served as the president of the Society of Automotive Engineers and many other like organizations. Our members were delighted and mesmerized to hear such a distinguished speaker, despite the poor introduction.
Thereafter, Brock and I became good friends, and I invited him to graduate-level seminars I taught at the University of Northern Iowa technology department. At my encouragement (he gave me the credit deservedly or not) he finished his book “The Fords in My Past.”
Brock explained that because of his experience at Ford’s vocational school and the impact it had on him, he decided to start a vocational school in Waterloo. So, he met with Ken Allbaugh and other community leaders and they started the Hawkeye Institute of Technology.
We had many discussions about the importance of not only skill building but the need for a general education as well. Hawkeye Institute of Technology imparted technical skills to students, because having vocational skills could earn a person a good living. At that time, I was part of a team to design a Capstone Course that would be required of all students attending UNI. So, the idea of the need for education beyond skills was a hot topic for us. Hawkeye Institute of Technology was in transition, considering the inclusion of general education as well.
Fortuitously, Brock was appreciative of the need for education beyond skills and the need for students to develop an understanding of our history, society, culture and values. In the early 1990s Hawkeye Institute of Technology evolved into Hawkeye Community College and Brock was still alive to see the growth of one of the best community colleges in the country. Today’s community colleges also help students transfer to four-year colleges for further education and feed enrollment into our universities.
The added exposure to general education along with skills for a successful career helps to form well-rounded citizens. The more expensive it becomes to get an education the more people will be deprived of it. The return on investment for creating a well-rounded educated citizenship shows up in better communication skills, more empathy for others and less tendency to resort to violence as the first option. Because of visionaries like Harold Brock, we have a great institution in Hawkeye Community College. We should strive to make it and other postsecondary educational institutions as accessible to as many of our citizens as possible.
