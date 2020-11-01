GUEST COLUMN: Halloween in the time of coronavirus

Double, double toil and trouble;
Fire, burn; and, cauldron, bubble.
— from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”
Shakespeare’s witches could not have brewed up anything more poisonous than the current political and social climate. No “eye of newt” or “wool of bat” can compete with the venom surging through our country right now as we prepare to deal with possible election fall-out, tackle civil unrest, and gear up again to fight a raging epidemic.
In hospital emergency rooms, staff referred to last night as the “Triple Witching Hour.” Three components made it so. It was: 1. Halloween, 2. a Saturday night, and 3. a full moon.
Obviously, you, at least, made it past that triple witching hour and into November, or you could not be reading this today. But, just as a hospital must gear up, so, too, must we. We face another “Triple-Witching Hour” with the contentious upcoming election, continuing protests, and surging CO-VID cases.
Probably not one of us would have believed when making, or possibly already breaking, our New Year’s Resolutions on January 1, 2020, what we would be dealing with beginning several weeks later. Although we were then delving into the political parties’ candidate selection process, and the coronavirus was brewing in China, most did not foresee how divisive our politics would become, how protests would escalate, or how personal and devastating this virus would be. Mixed together, they are a toxic brew. We are all on edge, even as simple an act as wearing or not wearing mask, a political statement.
Today, Nov. 1, is All Saints Day. A stroke after midnight, as the day and the month changed, we hurtled from Halloween demons to saintly saints. A familiar rhythm, similar to the start of Lent each spring for Christians, the wildness of “Fat Tuesday’s” celebration melding into the penance and somberness of Ash Wednesday. What a difference a day makes. It is time to make that difference now.
Nobody is not sick of this epidemic and all the havoc it has racked upon our planet, upon our health system, the lives of our most vulnerable, our economy, our educational process, in short, on everything in everyone’s lives. Nobody sane believes systematic racism is all right, or we should villainize our entire police force because of the acts of a few. And, in a couple of days, a furiously contentious election will be in full swing as the unrest continues and this terrible virus rampages.
If ever there was a time that time is now to call upon our “better angels.”
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” (Abraham Lincoln)
We are fellow-citizens, family, friends. Although perhaps not this Thanksgiving, we will, again, be gathered around the Thanksgiving table together. Figuratively, we now are. The relationships we treasure and the country we love must come before politics.
A grassroots organization called Better Angels is trying to assure that. Go to braverangels.org/hat to read about them and their objectives. If you wish, sign up, and join other Americans who are tired of this raucous dissention and are committed to a peaceful outcome in this election.
And, so it goes.
And, so it does.
But each of us gets to choose how it goes. Today, as the jack-o-lanterns shrivel and we polish off the Halloween candy, as this side of Earth careens into winter, as we face a volatile election, continuing civil unrest and the storming coronavirus, remember, we can always choose at least this much: we can always call upon our “better angels.”
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.
