GUEST COLUMN: Halloween in the time of coronavirus

Today, Nov. 1, is All Saints Day. A stroke after midnight, as the day and the month changed, we hurtled from Halloween demons to saintly saints. A familiar rhythm, similar to the start of Lent each spring for Christians, the wildness of “Fat Tuesday’s” celebration melding into the penance and somberness of Ash Wednesday. What a difference a day makes. It is time to make that difference now.

Nobody is not sick of this epidemic and all the havoc it has racked upon our planet, upon our health system, the lives of our most vulnerable, our economy, our educational process, in short, on everything in everyone’s lives. Nobody sane believes systematic racism is all right, or we should villainize our entire police force because of the acts of a few. And, in a couple of days, a furiously contentious election will be in full swing as the unrest continues and this terrible virus rampages.

If ever there was a time that time is now to call upon our “better angels.”

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” (Abraham Lincoln)