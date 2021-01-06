GUEST COLUMN: Had enough?

Fundamentally, vertical and horizontal are our two organizational structures. Vertical, also known as top/down, corporate ladder, or pecking order, means the people/chickens at the top tell/peck those below what to do and how to do it.
Obviously, authoritative and/or physical power is the decisive prize. Fear and jealousy ripple through this “team” or “family,” as deceitful leaders like to feign. Efficiency, not wasting time or money, and effectiveness, getting the results one wants, are subordinated, causing success/excellence to be an afterthought or luck.
Horizontal, on the other hand, spreads authority and power fairly equally across the group. No “bosses,” no peons. Everybody is on the same plane for individual rights and responsibilities. “The Wisdom of Teams” says the best, most effective, most successful people are on “high performance teams”: Built upon the moral footing of mutual trust, everyone puts themselves second behind other teammates. Then a paradox happens: still as individuals they all come in first together: success/excellence.
My first personal experience with high-performance teams was when I had the privilege and thrill of coaching football at East High from 1965-71. After going 4-4-1 in 1965, we went undefeated until 1972 (I left East in 1971). Oh, sure, we had some talent, but how many talented teams have been losers? We won because the coaches and players believed in their fiber and core East’s motto: “All for one and one for all; fight for East and fight to win.” Because of our horizontal structure, every player and coach knew who should be on first or second team, who should lead and who should follow. No quotas, no identities, no social status, no hurt feelings — just everyone’s best attitude and effort every day, every minute. Simple, huh?
Arriving at East, Waterloo Schools’ central and building administrations all employed the horizontal model. One superintendent and one assistant superintendent. At East High, Charles Hoffman was the principal with vice-principal Larry Garlock. Garlock handled all the discipline for the entire 1,700+ students in grades 10-12. Three guidance counselors; department chairs determined curriculum and evaluations with respective faculty fully immersed. West High was modeled the same way with around 2,000 students. Waterloo schools were respected statewide.
After leaving education for around 25 years, I returned to teaching English at West. The organizational structure was now entirely vertical (bureaucracy) with numerous assistant superintendents and “coaches” to “help and support” teachers. West had a principal, four assistant principals, numerous administrative assistants, and hall monitors/security. Department chairs were pass-through positions with little authority. Pronouncements from central administration told the teaching “family” what to teach, how to teach, and don’t ask why or they were not “team” players. Professional degrees, experience, respect from students were not considered unless one was “favored.” A moral morass equals high turnover. See any efficiency or effectiveness in this picture? Many public school districts now employ the vertical model.
Frame this same vertical picture showing city, county, state, and federal governments; now look at Iowa’s three public institutions of higher education with their numbers of middle administrators approximately matching that of professors and instructors: bloated, bureaucratic institutions existing for their own purposes, not students or citizens.
What’s accelerating the growth of bureaucracies? An absent and silent fiscal and moral accountability from more and more institutional/political leaders. Now, they increase government spending and raise taxes on — you guessed it — the middle class. Instead of serving “we the people,” we are needed only to feed them as “we the sheep.” Politicians amass their net worths while we dwindle in number and net worth. Voting them out of office is more and more difficult because of alleged election manipulation and fraud — and the growing public stupidity of those who are genuinely convinced there really are free lunches.
So, those of us who love our country before ourselves — a horizontal high-performance team — unless we are willing to play — are stuck in the vertical because we’ve caved-in to the obvious evil of the vertically powerful and ruthless. Had enough yet?
Larry Van Oort of Cedar Falls is a retired businessman and teacher.