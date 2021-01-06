GUEST COLUMN: Had enough?

Fundamentally, vertical and horizontal are our two organizational structures. Vertical, also known as top/down, corporate ladder, or pecking order, means the people/chickens at the top tell/peck those below what to do and how to do it.

Obviously, authoritative and/or physical power is the decisive prize. Fear and jealousy ripple through this “team” or “family,” as deceitful leaders like to feign. Efficiency, not wasting time or money, and effectiveness, getting the results one wants, are subordinated, causing success/excellence to be an afterthought or luck.

Horizontal, on the other hand, spreads authority and power fairly equally across the group. No “bosses,” no peons. Everybody is on the same plane for individual rights and responsibilities. “The Wisdom of Teams” says the best, most effective, most successful people are on “high performance teams”: Built upon the moral footing of mutual trust, everyone puts themselves second behind other teammates. Then a paradox happens: still as individuals they all come in first together: success/excellence.