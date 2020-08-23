GUEST COLUMN: Griffin a symbol of police vigilance

In past years, the issue of the griffin being “offensive” to a few has come up occasionally, with claims it is similar to a KKK emblem of the past. Research again and again has shown there is no connection. Retired Former Waterloo Chief Bernie Koehrsen gave an excellent explanation of this in The Courier on Monday. Also read the recent response by the Waterloo Police Protective Association in The Courier.

During these periods of social unrest, there tends to be a loud minority and a quiet majority. The loud minority is quite good at what they do, and it’s working! The morale of officers is the lowest ever. Officers are considering career changes, and the attitude of “just do the minimum and get to retirement age” is becoming more common.

Unfortunately, Waterloo city government, rather than supporting their police and taking into account what hundreds have stated on social media, are seriously considering tampering with what has reflected our pride for over half a century, the Waterloo police uniform with its griffin patch.

To the quiet majority, your help is needed now. These are uncharted times, and your Waterloo police officers need your support. Show them the quiet majority does care and can make a difference.