GUEST COLUMN: Griffin a symbol of police vigilance

WATERLOO — Waterloo police officers need your help now.
The pride you feel when seeing the American flag is the same pride Waterloo police officers have putting on their uniform and going to work. Current and retired Waterloo police officers are proud of their uniform with the griffin patch on each shoulder. The griffin is also on each side of their patrol cars.
This patch has been proudly worn by all Waterloo police officers, including several Black officers, since 1964 when then Chief Robert Wright and Waterloo Daily Courier artist Jack Bender designed it to symbolize vigilance, which means to act as a guardian to our priceless possessions — Waterloo citizens.
Waterloo police are and always have been well respected by other local, state, and federal agencies. Reason being, we are good at what we do and always have been. Waterloo police were investigating major crimes, on a more frequent basis, long before such crimes recently spread to other eastern Iowa cities.
We don’t have much: Look at our facilities compared with other departments and you’ll understand. We have always done the most with the least. We are a proud department, and our current Waterloo police uniform reflects that!
Sadly, in today’s world of social unrest, for those few who “hate” police, attacking, disgracing, and belittling officers across the country is a common occurrence, thus attacking the griffin has become a tool for such purposes here in Waterloo.
In past years, the issue of the griffin being “offensive” to a few has come up occasionally, with claims it is similar to a KKK emblem of the past. Research again and again has shown there is no connection. Retired Former Waterloo Chief Bernie Koehrsen gave an excellent explanation of this in The Courier on Monday. Also read the recent response by the Waterloo Police Protective Association in The Courier.
During these periods of social unrest, there tends to be a loud minority and a quiet majority. The loud minority is quite good at what they do, and it’s working! The morale of officers is the lowest ever. Officers are considering career changes, and the attitude of “just do the minimum and get to retirement age” is becoming more common.
Unfortunately, Waterloo city government, rather than supporting their police and taking into account what hundreds have stated on social media, are seriously considering tampering with what has reflected our pride for over half a century, the Waterloo police uniform with its griffin patch.
To the quiet majority, your help is needed now. These are uncharted times, and your Waterloo police officers need your support. Show them the quiet majority does care and can make a difference.
Contact the Waterloo mayor and City Council, and ask them to look at the whole picture realistically and open-mindedly. Read the comments of so many citizens on social media.
Leave the uniform as is!
Lynn Moller is a retired Waterloo police officer and represents the opinions of the retired members of the Waterloo Police Protective Association.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!