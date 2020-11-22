GUEST COLUMN: Governor Reynolds’ dereliction of duty

Reynolds early-November public awareness campaign was eight months late for the families of more than 2,000 deceased Iowans.

Reynolds Nov. 16 coronavirus face mask mitigation measure only applies to restaurants, bars, indoor businesses, malls, playgrounds, children’s play centers and government meetings “if” people are not socially distanced. Schools and houses of worship can do as they so desire. Inconsistent policymaking reigns with Reynolds.

Reynolds’ short-term Nov. 16-Dec. 10 policy of groups meeting 15 or more minutes “should” wear a mask but a 14 or less minute gathering does not “require” masking is laughable and ludicrous — plus it’s unenforceable. Reynolds has rarely displayed long-term strategic or tactical leadership.

Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is eight times higher than the national average. Iowa is second in the nation for the percentage of total deaths in or related to long-term care facilities. Iowa is consistently among the top five worse COVID-19 states.

Reynolds needs to oblige the Iowa Board of Health’s Nov. 12 request for a statewide mask mandate and be in compliance with health care and CDC directives.

Iowans deserve no less than a governor who is a true public servant versus a partisan, authoritarian and science- and COVID-19 denier.

Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa and former Denver Board of Education member. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.