GUEST COLUMN: GOP trifecta puts Iowa's future in peril

Republicans continue to ignore the fact that 72% of Iowans are opposed to the Branstad/Reynolds-dictated privatized Medicaid health care program that carries an outrageous 12-15% operating cost (Des Moines Register). Furthermore, the GOP is deliberately overlooking the majority of Iowans’ opposition to using public money to fund private schools (Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll).

If Iowa’s GOP leaders continue to focus on far-right ALEC policies while turning a blind eye to the multitude of other issues Iowa is facing, don’t be surprised to see youth exit Iowa upon graduation, parents refusing to raise their families in Iowa and entrepreneurs and businesses seeking more progressive states to locate. Iowa’s Land of Opportunity roadside billboards that greet visitors will, most likely, wither and rot.

Iowans should never permit one party to control the Senate, House and governorship (i.e., 1997-1998, 2007-2010 and 2017-2022) or you get – like we’re witnessing — out-of-step and wacko politics-before-people laws.

Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa and former Denver Board of Education member. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

