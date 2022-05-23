GUEST COLUMN: 'God Bless America,' Kate Smith and cancel culture

Politically correct historical revisionism maintains that individuals’ transgressions demand total elimination of those people, regardless of what achievements they’d put elsewhere on the record.

Kate Smith’s rendition of the Irving Berlin classic “God Bless America” has long been a fixture of our national culture, including at major sporting events.

But in 2019, the celebrated “Songbird of the South,” who’d done so much for America, was disappeared by the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team and the New York Yankees baseball team. Each erased Smith from game broadcasts and recording libraries.

The Philadelphia team went a step further. They tore down a Smith statue that had stood near their home Wells Fargo Arena.

Prompting the teams’ banishment of the illustrious songstress was revelation of two racially troublesome 1930s songs she’d recorded.

The New York Post concluded: “Sad to say, such songs were all-too-commonly heard.”

Later, Smith worked indefatigably on the war-bond effort. She raised tremendous resources for America’s ultimately successful battle against Hitler’s globalist fascist menace.

“Racial hatred, social prejudices, religious bigotry are the diseases that eat away at the fiber of peace,” she is said to have once remarked. “One thing the peoples of the world have got to learn is if we are ever to have a lasting peace is tolerance.”

“At the height of her career, during World War II, she repeatedly was named one of the three or four most popular women in America,” read her June 18, 1986, New York Times obituary. “No single show-business figure even approached her as a seller of war bonds during World War II. In one 18-hour stint on the CBS radio network, Miss Smith sold $107 million worth of war bonds which were issued by the United States government to finance the war effort. Her total for a series of marathon broadcasts was over $600 million...President Roosevelt once introduced her to King George VI of England, saying ‘This is Miss Smith. Miss Smith is America.’”

President Ronald Reagan bestowed the Medal of Freedom on the legendary singer. That distinction was her just due, as was then generally understood. And Donald Trump played “God Bless America” when he announced his own candidacy. He still understood.

In time, corporate sports teams’ drumming-out of Kate Smith will fade from memory. And Smith’s “God Bless America” will doubtless be recalled long after whatever inane jingle teams toodle.

Columnist Glenn Beck identified the underlying ambition. “’God Bless America’ is the target, not Kate Smith.”

Calls for tearing down monuments and erasing historical accomplishments bespeak philosophical rejection of the permanence concept. Only the current moment matters.

There is no longer regard for tradition or attention to long-range effects on American institutions. No respect is paid the memories of yesterday’s heroes.

But America does not thrive upon disloyal spirit. Rather, by the robust passions epitomized by patriotic icons like Kate Smith.

DC Larson is a Waterloo writer whose credits include Daily Caller, Western Journal and American Thinker.