GUEST COLUMN: Getting through the pandemic with God's help

Confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic, local, state and national authorities are attempting to restrict the movement of people within their jurisdictions. These actions seem to be justified because of concern for the health and welfare of many people. But some are resistant to these regulations and even complain the government is overstepping its authority. So we ask, where does this authority to control groups and individuals come from?
The U.S. Constitution authorizes Congress to “provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States.” (Art.I, Sec. 8) This authority includes the provision for public safety and is an extension of the authority of the “sword” (Romans 13:3,4), which is the authority to restrain and punish evil. In the Western world, this authority of the state, based upon the Bible, is also the ground of the state’s right to declare war. As I consider this unseen “enemy” confronting our nation and world, I agree with those who see the present efforts to fight the coronavirus as an expression of all-out warfare.
No one knows the exact shape or the full extent of the “enemy’s” potential. And it is this uncertainty that gnaws away at our emotions, generates panic, and captures our reason; so that people who are generally balanced and able to make wise decisions are thrown off center and under social pressure make counterproductive decisions. For example, this happened with our government’s reaction following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The decision was to forcibly remove Japanese Americans from their homes on the West Coast to security camps in the Intermountain West. This was a violation of the constitutional rights of these American citizens; however, because of fear and prejudice, the decision was justified.
This raises the question regarding the limits of governmental authority. Does the government have unlimited authority in the case of war? The Bible answers “no!” The government cannot use its legitimate prerogatives to achieve partisan political ends. So, how does this relate to our current situation in which we are doing battle against the coronavirus?
Perhaps we can get answers from history. Let’s consider the 14th century when the world was confronted by another unseen foe. It was referred to as “the Black Death.” It ravaged Europe and Asia in the 14th and 15th centuries, killing more than one-fourth of the total population of Europe. The mysterious, unseen enemy — a bacterium-caused disease called the “bubonic plague” — was carried by fleas that lived on infected rats. But neither the cause nor the carriers of the disease were known at the time, so measures to prevent the spread of the disease were unsuccessful. As a result, 150,000 people died of the plague in London alone, and two-thirds of the total population of Norway succumbed to the Black Death between 1349 and 1351. Many farms were left vacant, and most government and church leaders died. In the Nideros (Trondheim) diocese alone, only 40 of 300 priests survived the plague.
We learned efforts to combat the bubonic plague in England and Norway were ineffective because the cause of the disease remained unknown. However, the lesson we learn is even if the cause of the disease is not known, restricting movement of the population can limit the spread of the pandemic. Then, when the cause and the treatment is identified, the private sector and government must work together to develop a protocol for fighting the battle. In this protocol the proper prerogatives of the government must be respected; however, the government must not use pandemic warfare to achieve partisan political objectives.
My prayer is that as we humble ourselves in repentance, empowered by faith in Christ who has won the victory over death and has given us a caring concern for our neighbor, we will resist the temptation to panic. Furthermore, we are promised a solid foundation for hope and confidence as we return to our daily routine and continue to battle the pandemic. (II Chronicles 7:14; John 16:33).
As President Trump has said, “We are in this together!” and with God’s help, we will see it through, together!
The Rev. Duane R. Lindberg, Ph.D., American studies, is presiding pastor (bishop) emeritus of the American Association of Lutheran Churches.
