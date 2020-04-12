GUEST COLUMN: Getting through the pandemic with God's help

This raises the question regarding the limits of governmental authority. Does the government have unlimited authority in the case of war? The Bible answers “no!” The government cannot use its legitimate prerogatives to achieve partisan political ends. So, how does this relate to our current situation in which we are doing battle against the coronavirus?

Perhaps we can get answers from history. Let’s consider the 14th century when the world was confronted by another unseen foe. It was referred to as “the Black Death.” It ravaged Europe and Asia in the 14th and 15th centuries, killing more than one-fourth of the total population of Europe. The mysterious, unseen enemy — a bacterium-caused disease called the “bubonic plague” — was carried by fleas that lived on infected rats. But neither the cause nor the carriers of the disease were known at the time, so measures to prevent the spread of the disease were unsuccessful. As a result, 150,000 people died of the plague in London alone, and two-thirds of the total population of Norway succumbed to the Black Death between 1349 and 1351. Many farms were left vacant, and most government and church leaders died. In the Nideros (Trondheim) diocese alone, only 40 of 300 priests survived the plague.