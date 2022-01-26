GUEST COLUMN: 'Get busy living, or get busy dying'

In the 1994 film “The Shawshank Redemption,” long time inmate Ellis “Red” Redding, recently released from Shawshank prison after serving 40 years, decides to break his parole and head for Mexico to meet up with his former inmate and best friend Andy Dufresne.

It did not take Red long to realize that he was not going to make it “on the outside.” His life had more structure as an “institutional man” in prison. He is reminded of an invitation he received in a letter Andy left him under an oak tree in Buxton, Maine: “I could use a good man to get my project on wheels. I’ll keep an eye out for you and the chess board ready. Remember Red, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”

Just as he is about to vacate his room in the local halfway house Red is reminded of something Andy said to him in the prison yard one day, “Get busy living or get busy dying!” Full of “hope” for a brighter future Red takes a bus to Fort Hancock, Texas, close to the southern border. The film ends with the two men embracing on a Mexican beach, with the blue waters of the Pacific in the background.

I have often wondered what Red’s post-prison life in Mexico would have been like. He was already in his sixties. I want to believe that it was a joyful, productive life. Good friends can give each other’s life meaning and purpose.

What kind of life do those of us in our sixties and beyond have to look forward to?

Many people think it is up to the individual to carve out a meaningful life by investing it with goals, projects, personal relationships, and the like. But according to The Good Care Group, a British provider of home care services, negative stereotypes associated with the aging process inevitably pop up. Medical demographers tend to associate aging with disability and physical and cognitive decline.

It is a stubborn fact that each of us must face up to our mortality. In “A Confession” (1882), Leo Tolstoy provides an arresting but accurate portrait of the inevitability of death. He tells the story of a “traveler” who is being chased by a wild beast. “Trying to save himself from the beast, the traveler jumps into a dried-up well; but at the bottom of the well he sees a dragon with its jaws open wide, waiting to devour him. The unhappy man does not dare climb out for fear of being killed by the wild beast, and he does not dare jump to the bottom of the well for fear of being devoured by the dragon.” So, the man clings to a branch on the side of the well. It is the “branch of life.” But then he sees two mice, one black (symbolizing the night) and one white (symbolizing the day) nibbling away at the branch. So it is that the passage of time eats away at the life of every human being. Inevitably, the “dragon of death” will devour each of us.

Dwelling too much on the inevitability of death robs us of all the benefits associated with living. The way I perceive myself can influence my behavior. If I have a negative perception of “getting older,” if I become preoccupied with thinking about potential sickness, disability, physical and mental decline, then I risk not paying close enough attention to diet, an exercise regimen, and the mental activities I find rewarding. I may end up not taking good care of myself.

So, how should one approach the golden years of one’s life? There is wisdom in Andy’s advice to Red, to “get busy living or get busy dying.” Red chose the former. He knew full well that there is no psychological upside in the alternative. For myself “get busy living” means keeping myself fit, both mentally and physically. It does not equate retirement with rest, but with productive, meaningful activities. It rejects the negative stereotypes embedded in so many of the demographic studies about the aging process. It promotes a positive perception of oneself. It champions the “will to live,” not the fear of death.

John Kearney is professor emeritus of philosophy at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has been a resident of Waterloo since August 2017. The views expressed here are his own.

