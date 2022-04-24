GUEST COLUMN: Foster care training is integral to success of foster families

At Four Oaks Family Connections, we understand the importance of giving children stable, safe and loving families through foster care. This April, as we recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we are focused on what we do to ensure a healthy environment for our children in foster care.

Our foster parents are given a range of tools to effectively parent children in their care. Our Family-Centered Model of Practice is a way of working with families to enhance their capacity to care for and protect their children. It focuses on children’s safety and needs, and builds on families’ strengths to achieve optimal outcomes.

Children in foster care are more likely to have significant emotional, mental or physical health needs requiring ongoing care. They may have experienced trauma, which often presents through unique behaviors. There may be varying degrees of educational challenges that require patience and ongoing intervention. Foster care training helps foster parents meet challenges like these and help the child overcome obstacles on their way toward a healthy life.

Our classes are designed to help children and their foster families be safe, healthy, and happy. Training can help foster parents navigate tough issues their children may be facing, like feelings of abandonment, the aftermath of domestic violence, exposure to addiction, racial trauma, self-harming or suicidal thoughts. Parents are taught to be “trauma competent caregivers,” to help children through traumatic events they may have experienced. Training can also give foster parents guidance on techniques to get kids to sleep, the dangers that can be found on social media, and appropriate responses to lying or stealing.

Family Connections hosted a “Spring Training Palooza” in April to offer foster parents ongoing training. We presented a total of 23 trainings in a three-day period from April 7 through April 9. The events were well attended, with a total of 838 foster parents participating, and 1,922 hours of training were awarded.

Through the efforts of our foster care training program, Family Connections continues to ensure that children will grow and thrive in a healthy family environment.

Four Oaks, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, is one of the state’s strongest child welfare, juvenile justice, and behavior health agencies. Four Oak Family Connections is contracted by the Iowa Department of Human Service to recruit, train, license and support Iowa’s foster and adoptive families across 69 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Christa Hefel is recruitment and engagement leader at Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0