GUEST COLUMN: For a better society tomorrow, pull today’s kids out of poverty!

This pandemic has been brutal. The kids are not all right. One in every six children lives below the poverty level, 30% for Black children and 24% for Latino children, according to the Children’s Defense Fund. Making the expanded child tax credit permanent which is payable monthly will dramatically cut child poverty. Not only is it the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do. Moody’s Analytics estimates Biden’s Jobs and Families plans are likely to pay for themselves in 15 years and raise real GDP by nearly $1 trillion in 15 years.

There are big returns to helping children and their parents, even more than the return on physical infrastructure. Study after study has concluded programs like food stamps, earned income credit and Medicaid have made better educated, healthier, longer, and more productive lives which makes our economy stronger. We know diet, medical care, and intellectual stimulation at the beginning are crucial to physical, emotional and cognitive development. Children enrolled in early education programs are more likely to go to college, earn more money, have better health, and not receive public assistance.