GUEST COLUMN: Food insecurity: An upstream battle for Iowans before and after COVID-19

The economic impacts of COVID-19 have exposed and expanded the struggle of food insecurity. With schools closing, many children who relied on their cafeteria for up to two meals a day may be going without. As food factory workers across Iowa test positive for COVID-19, plants have closed and production has slowed-down. With supply chains faltering, food shortages become an even greater risk. It begs the question: How can a state which proudly feeds millions across the globe allow such a high percentage of Iowans to live without adequate food? And what approaches can be taken to move us in a better direction?

The “Upstream” initiative is already part of the solution. This multidisciplinary approach to health-care addresses upstream factors, such as food insecurity, that affect patients’ downstream health, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. Fortunately, as an Upstream provider, I knew how to help my patient when she screened positive for food insecurity. I referred her to a local food pantry in her hometown, creating a healthier situation for mom and baby.

The Upstream approach highlights one of two steps that can be taken to address food insecurity in Iowa. Health-care workers across the state should be supported in identifying the social needs of their patients. A standardized screening process (think, “Are you allergic to any medications?”) should be implemented to allow for identification of Social Determinants of Health. What if, “Do you ever encounter difficulty with getting adequate nutrition?” was asked, allowing resources to be immediately deployed to support patients in need. Secondly, there should be opportunities for government, non-profit, and private sector bodies to increase the supply of resources. What if farmers who would previously let a portion of their crop go to waste (a common practice due to market factors) were instead compensated for their product, which was then sent to a food bank? These steps will not only address the immediate issue of food insecurity but will also play a role in improving the long-term health of the population at large, all while driving-down healthcare costs.