GUEST COLUMN: Follow the science

The disbelief of science has probably always been present within our society. Indeed, the Scopes’ monkey trial took place nearly 100 years ago, and that clash between the science of evolution and the creation theory of biblical Christianity still resonates among us today. Modern biology and scores of proofs in nature make no sense without the concept of evolution, but a third of Americans believe we only have existed in our present form since time began about 10,000 years ago!
Other scientific data that sparks disbelief pertains to climate change, GMOs, childhood vaccinations and fluoridation, and now we are beginning to sort ourselves into two groups concerning the use of face masks.
The COVID-19 pandemic apparently has two sides — those who believe the experts and seek to distance themselves from harm and the ability to do harm, and those who think the whole thing is a hoax and a conspiracy. We are once again smack in the middle of controversy.
What is it that makes us do this? Why are we so argumentative and unwilling to take as gospel the learned word of a scientific community that, sooner or later, will probably get it right? It is important to recognize that disbelief does not always reside in the same people. This fact gives a hint that there are likely many variables to this dilemma.
And there are! First we need to recognize that, while we are all equal under the law, we are all different. Our genetics and circumstances have shaped us into disparate individuals. However, Dan Kohan of Yale University says all Americans fall into two basic groups. Some of us are of a “communitarian,” mindset and we believe that we need to take care of each other. We tend to distrust industry and look to government to regulate industry when it gets out of line. The other group is of an “individualist” mindset, and this group respects industry while distrusting government, thinking government is simply trying to hit us with more regulations and taxes.
People identify themselves as being on one side or the other of these antagonistic “tribes.” When they do, they become embedded in the doctrine of their tribe, and the doctrine becomes more important than the issue. To break with your own group might get you thrown out.
Add to this the reality of social media. The fact that one can go on the internet and find plenty of people who share your position only makes one more entrenched, right or wrong. This points out the fallacy of confirmation bias, the tendency to look for and see only evidence of what we already believe.
Also, there is a the difficulty most of us have with the scientific method. It is exhaustive, painstakingly slow, often counter-intuitive, and can lead to truths that are hard to swallow.
We must not forget to mention those individuals and organizations that deliberately try to undermine and distort the truth in order to further their own agenda. The fossil fuel industry comes to mind on several fronts, as in climate change and alternative fuels.
But eventually science will get it right. It always does. Scientists will find the truth because they are committed to finding it, and they know if they screw up, other scientists will be more than willing to debunk their shoddy findings. Lone, “one scientist” discoveries are rare. Most factual conclusions are the product of many individuals and groups checking and cross-checking each other.
Geophysicist Marcia McNutt says, “Everybody should be questioning, that’s the hallmark of a scientist. And, of course, they should use the scientific method, or trust those who do use it” to decide how they will stand on any of these issues.
It’s only going to get more complicated and contentious, so the scientific community and all the rest of us need to get much better at finding truth, because the questions will keep coming.
Dave McMillan of Traer is a retired farmer and author.
