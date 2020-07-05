GUEST COLUMN: Follow the science

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The disbelief of science has probably always been present within our society. Indeed, the Scopes’ monkey trial took place nearly 100 years ago, and that clash between the science of evolution and the creation theory of biblical Christianity still resonates among us today. Modern biology and scores of proofs in nature make no sense without the concept of evolution, but a third of Americans believe we only have existed in our present form since time began about 10,000 years ago!

Other scientific data that sparks disbelief pertains to climate change, GMOs, childhood vaccinations and fluoridation, and now we are beginning to sort ourselves into two groups concerning the use of face masks.

The COVID-19 pandemic apparently has two sides — those who believe the experts and seek to distance themselves from harm and the ability to do harm, and those who think the whole thing is a hoax and a conspiracy. We are once again smack in the middle of controversy.

What is it that makes us do this? Why are we so argumentative and unwilling to take as gospel the learned word of a scientific community that, sooner or later, will probably get it right? It is important to recognize that disbelief does not always reside in the same people. This fact gives a hint that there are likely many variables to this dilemma.